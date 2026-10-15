Ghooskhor Pandat renamed Gajab Raat: Trailer of Neeraj Pandey's thriller shows Manoj Bajpayee as cop torn between right and wrong; release date out
Netflix has renamed Neeraj Pandey’s film Ghooskhor Pandat as Gajab Raat after objections that the original title hurt religious sentiments.
In February, when Netflix announced its 2026 slate, one of its projects drew attention for all the wrong reasons. An FIR was filed against the makers of Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghooskhor Pandat over its title. The film has now been renamed Gajab Raat, with Netflix releasing its trailer and announcing its release date.
Gajab Raat trailer
The trailer features Manoj Bajpayee as a police officer torn between personal gain and doing what he believes is right. He is seen investigating a case involving a young girl who is thrown out of a car in a serious condition and later fights for her life in hospital. Unfolding over the course of a single night, the story centres on the officer’s dilemma as he weighs doing the right thing against manipulating the case for his own benefit. One decision could change the course of the investigation and everything that follows. The trailer also offers glimpses of the characters played by Divya Dutta, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Akshay Oberoi.
All about the controversy surrounding the film’s title
In February, after Netflix announced Ghooskhor Pandat (now titled Gajab Raat), the name became the subject of widespread criticism. The controversy centred on the combination of the words ‘Ghooskhor’, meaning someone who takes bribes, and ‘Pandat’, a colloquial spelling of ‘Pandit’, a term associated with Brahmins and religious scholars. Several people objected to the title, arguing that it linked the Brahmin community with corruption. They alleged that it was derogatory, promoted caste-based stereotyping and hurt the sentiments of the religious community.
The backlash prompted the makers to withdraw the promotional material and agree to rename the project. The matter eventually reached the courts. Amid the criticism, director Neeraj Pandey issued a statement acknowledging that the title had hurt some viewers. He maintained that the project was a fictional cop drama and that ‘Pandat’ was intended as the colloquial name of a fictional character, rather than a reference to any particular community. He added that the story focused on an individual’s actions and choices and did not comment on or represent any caste, religion or community.
The controversy took a legal turn when the Uttar Pradesh government ordered an FIR against the film’s makers over the disputed title. An FIR was registered at Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station amid allegations that the title hurt caste and religious sentiments. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also objected to the title, arguing that provocative film titles could hurt sentiments and create social discord. Petitions seeking to prevent the film’s release were subsequently filed in the Delhi High Court.
On February 10, 2026, Netflix informed the Delhi High Court that the producer had consciously decided to change the title in light of the concerns raised. The court subsequently disposed of the petition after the petitioner indicated that the grievance had been addressed.
The matter also reached the Supreme Court. On February 12, 2026, a bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan questioned the makers over the title and directed them to confirm its withdrawal and provide details of the replacement name. The court made it clear that it would not permit the film’s release unless the title was changed.
On February 19, 2026, the Supreme Court disposed of the petition after Neeraj Pandey submitted an affidavit confirming that the original title had been withdrawn. He also undertook that the new title, once finalised, would neither resemble nor evoke the earlier name and would accurately reflect the film’s narrative and intent.
About Gajab Raat
Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, the film marks his reunion with Manoj Bajpayee after almost a decade. It also stars Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, Divya Dutta, Kiku Sharda and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film has been described as “a tense, character-driven thriller where loyalties are tested, and every decision carries a price”. It is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on October 23.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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