Manoj Bajpayee on death threats during Ghooskhor Pandat row: ‘They targeted my 15-year-old daughter’

Manoj Bajpayee faced online trolling and abuse after the title of his upcoming Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat was announced. The faceless social media trolls did not just target Manoj, but also his 15-year-old daughter and his wife. In a recent interaction, the actor spoke about the controversy and expressed his disappointment over the personal attacks directed at his family. Manoj Bajpayee in a still from Netflix's Ghooskhor Pandat which resulted in FIRs and backlash.

Manoj on Ghooskhor Pandat title controversy Speaking to NDTV, Manoj shared that actors are usually not consulted when a film's title is decided. However, he also admitted that he personally did not have any problem with the title after the makers finalised it. He further revealed that the filmmakers were willing to address the concerns of a section of people who were hurt by the title and therefore decided to change it.

In fact, Manoj said that the makers had already changed the title of the film by the time they appeared in court, which is why the matter was resolved in a single hearing.

Defending the original title, Manoj said, "When we are talking about Pandit or Ghooskhor, we are not talking about all people. We are talking about this character. In this film, what is this character called? He is not a Pandit. He is Pandat. He is very popular by that nickname, which the police department has given him. He is a Delhi Police officer."

'They were talking about my 15-year-old daughter' However, Manoj expressed his frustration and anger over the personal attacks and threats that he and his family received during the controversy.

"But tell me, how is it right to send me death threats? How is it right to drag my family into the whole picture and use all kinds of obscene language? What is my family's fault? My family has female members whom you are talking about. How far do you think it is right to demean a woman who has no responsibility in naming the film? How far is it right that you are sending death threats to me, who is part of it as an actor? Death threats? For the name? I mean, just for the name. There are bots and trolls everywhere, and it is very difficult to know whom to take seriously and whom not to. So, I was disappointed. I really don't know. I was feeling bad for my family members, who have nothing to do with it. They were talking about my 15-year-old daughter. They were talking about my wife," he said.

Manoj further shared that he is generally not affected by people's opinions and is open to constructive criticism. However, he called it "pathetic" that people who once respected him suddenly turned against him. He added that if concerns had been communicated politely and respectfully, he would have had no issue listening and accepting them.

About Ghooskhor Pandat controversy The controversy began when a section of society raised objections to the film's title. An FIR was reportedly filed against the makers for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Following the backlash, the filmmakers issued an apology and informed the public that they would be changing the title of the film.

The incident sparked a wider debate around artistic freedom, public sentiment and the growing trend of online trolling, with Manoj's comments drawing attention to the impact such controversies can have on the families of public figures.