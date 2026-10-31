Anti-SIR protest LIVE updates: INDIA bloc's ‘public impeachment’ of CEC Gyanesh Kumar to take place today

These developments come after a row erupted following a report by the Indian Express that election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected on record several times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders mostly related to the process of the SIR of electoral rolls.

Earlier on Friday, INDIA bloc's "public impeachment" of Kumar was postponed to Saturday, October 31, due to the rains in the national capital. It was earlier scheduled to be held on Friday.

"Due to incessant rain the Public Impeachment of Gyanesh Kumar organised by the INDIA janbandhan has been rescheduled to tomorrow October 31st at 230pm, This will be followed by the 'Chalo Dilli' Ramlila March on Sunday November 1st," Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh informed in an X post on Friday.

"The countdown to the exit of Gyanesh kumar who has so blatantly and brazenly subverted and sabotaged the Constitution of India on the instructions of the PM-HM duo is accelerating," he stated.

CJP extends support to INDIA bloc

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, in an X post on Wednesday, had extended support for the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally against CEC Kumar and SIR.

The post read, "GYANU MUST GO!"

"The Cockroach Janta Party extends its support to the INDIA Bloc’s November 1 rally. Nation above all!" it added.

AISA's Neha Bora extends support to Nov 1 anti-CEC protest

All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora on Friday extended her support to INDIA bloc's rally against the CEC and the alleged irregularities in the SIR.

"Our demand to seek Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, impose a complete halt on the SIR exercise, and withdraw the 2023 law will culminate in a movement at Ramlila Maidan on November 1," Bora said in a video posted on her social media handles.

She urged the citizens to reach the Ramlila Maidan to protect their voting rights and "uphold the sanctity of democracy," she said.