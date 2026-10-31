Diljit Dosanjh lashes out at Cockroach Janata Party at Delhi concert for mocking his film Satluj, says 'don't teach Punjabis how to fight'

At his Delhi concert on Friday, singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh did not mince words as he took on his critics, including the Cockroach Janata Party, over reactions to his recent remarks. Diljit particularly spoke about how his recent film, Satluj, was allegedly ‘mocked on stage’, saying he did not need a lesson in how to fight from anyone. Diljit Dosanjh performed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on Friday. (HT)

Diljit Dosanjh stands up for Satluj Diljit performed in New Delhi during the opening day of his Aura India Tour 2026 on Friday. During the concert, he addressed the packed crowd about the reaction to his “I'm just an artist” statement a few months ago. Diljit had said that after a fan asked him his opinion on the exam paper leak protests taking place in India. Many criticised the singer for what they called an evasive response. The Cockroach Janata Party leadership, including Abhijit Dipke, were among Diljit's critics, calling out his ‘hypocrisy’ in not supporting student protests while being part of politically charged films like Satluj.

On Friday, Diljit said, without naming the CJP directly, “I love all of you because I am an artist, bro. I am being quiet, so let me stay quiet. I support all of you. But don't teach Punjabis how to fight.”

He then addressed the remarks against Satluj and added, “The film you are making fun of on stage, Jaswant Singh Khalra's film — we fought for that film for a long time. I love all of you. If someone hates us, it's okay. But I love all of you.”