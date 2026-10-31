Scene trailer: Suriya returns to crack a murder mystery, faces off against Naslen's psycho killer in crime thriller with a twist

The trailer of Scene starts off with Suriya being introduced as DSP Inbaraaj. He is reluctant to rejoin, and jokes that he will quit his job and join politics. But that changes when he is taken in for an immediately concerning case of the ‘psycho killer’. Inbaraaj has help from Nazriya's Maaya, who is seen taking charge with most of the action. But its Naslen's role as the antagonist, Eeshwaran, which steals the show. He is cold, calculative and has no mercy. He even shows off his skills to Inbaraaj, as it turns into a cat-and-mouse chase between the two at some point.

The trailer of Scene is here after much buzz about the film's plot and characters. It marks Suriya's third release of the year after Karuppu and Vishwanath and Sons- two of the biggest hits of the year. Can third time be a charm too? Written and directed by Jithu Madhavan , the film promises a murder mystery with a lot of twists and turns in trademark humour.

Scene is set to release in theatres on November 6.

Jithu Madhavan's previous release was Aavesham, the 2024 blockbuster that starred Fahadh Faasil. The film opened to positive reviews and became a sensation at the box office.

About Karuppu and VAS Meanwhile, Suriya tasted success with Karuppu and Vishwanath and Sons this year.

Karuppu delivered Suriya a much-needed hit. It tells the story of a guardian deity, Karuppusamy (Suriya), who takes on a human form after being challenged by a corrupt lawyer, Baby Kannan (Balaji). Another lawyer, Preethi (Trisha), joins the deity in his endeavour to prove justice can be delivered through fair means.

Karuppu is directed by RJ Balaji from a screenplay he co-wrote with Rathna Kumar, Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, TS Gopi Krishnan and Karan Aravind Kumar. It is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures and stars Suriya, Trisha Krishnan and Balaji, alongside Indrans, Anagha Maya Ravi, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada and Supreeth Reddy. Sai Abhyankkar composed the film’s music.