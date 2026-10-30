Suriya's police officer role in Scene is different from his previous roles in Kaakha Kaakha and Singam, says director Jithu Madhavan

On set with Suriya

The director shared that Suriya is very involved in the process of creating the film's character. The character is presented in a way that suggests they do not care about the process of getting ready. Jithu shared that Suriya is extremely aware of the performance he will create with the character and has managed to make the character feel new and fresh, so that any scene will not feel repetitive compared to what he has done before. “He was very free. I cannot handle stardom, but he understood it. During narration, he was asking me things, and I answered in one word. He stayed with me, and he put in the effort. The entire shoot was also in that way. There were a lot of changes in the script, and he was so understanding with it, in terms of dialogue, too. He memorised a four-page dialogue just before the shot, and he learnt it so quickly,” he added.