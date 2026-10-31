Priyanka Chopra hosts Diwali party at Los Angeles home in burgundy-and-gold strapless gown that merges Indian craft with Hollywood glamour
Priyanka Chopra's embroidered gown redefines modern Diwali dressing. Here’s how you can recreate her show-stopping look during the festive season.
When Priyanka Chopra hosts, she does not simply throw a party. She stages a moment. On October 30, the actor hosted a Diwali celebration at her Los Angeles home – alongside her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas – in a look that brought Indian heritage into a Hollywood silhouette. Also read | Khushi Kapoor blends modern glamour and traditional craftsmanship in purple embellished Diwali look
Nick, in a cream-and-white embroidered kurta set, played the perfect foil. The guest list was equally curated: model Winnie Harlow, singer Rhea Raj, YouTuber Lilly Singh and others gathered for an evening of dhol beats and warm, unabashed glamour. But the centre of gravity was Priyanka herself.
She wore strapless gown in deep burgundy and gold
Priyanka's gown was fitted through the bodice and embroidered with zardozi, beadwork and gold thread in a dense, almost architectural pattern. The corset construction in an off-the-shoulder line highlighted the actor's collarbone and shoulders, while fine beaded tassels at the bust caught the light in motion. A thin drape across the neckline offered a subtle nod to the dupatta, reinterpreted for a modern festive silhouette.
Priyanka resisted the urge to over-accessorise. She wore her hair in a sleek low bun, wrapped with a fresh white gajra, the jasmine garland providing a soft contrast to the gown's heavy embellishments. A tiny kundan maang tika rested on her centre part, paired with stacked bracelets. Makeup was tonal: a berry lip to echo the gown's burgundy, warm-highlighted cheekbones, and defined, smoky eyes. It was traditional Indian craft, executed with the discipline of couture.
What to take from it
Want to bring some of Priyanka's show-stopping energy into your own festive wardrobe? Here are the key takeaways from her look:
1. Pair heritage craft with modern construction. You do not need to choose between a lehenga and a gown. Seek out silhouettes with structure — corset bodices, off-the-shoulder cuts, tailored co-ords —made in hand-embroidered fabrics like zardozi or sequined brocade.
2. Commit to jewel tones. While pastels dominate fusion wear, deep burgundy, ruby, and emerald with gold remain the most authoritative palette for festive evening wear. They photograph with richness and carry an inherent sense of occasion.
3. Let flowers function as jewellery. A gajra around a low bun adds texture, fragrance and desi aesthetic in a way no metal can replicate. It is an unfussy gesture that elevates even the most formal gown.
4. Use one traditional focal point. With a strong silhouette, keep the neckline minimal and let a single piece — in Priyanka's case, a maang tika — frame the face. It anchors a contemporary look in tradition without overwhelming it.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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