Khushi Kapoor blends modern glamour and traditional craftsmanship in purple embellished Diwali look for Jo Malone event
At the Jo Malone Diwali bash, Khushi Kapoor paired a modern, cut-out gown with traditional details, including shimmering floral Mukaish work.
Celebrities are kickstarting Diwali celebrations early, and Khushi Kapoor was seen attending one in Mumbai. The actor attended the Jo Malone Diwali bash last night, on October 26, hosted by designer Arpita Mehta. Videos from the event show her in a deep purple ensemble that seamlessly combines traditional aesthetics with modern elegance. Let's decode her look:
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What did Khushi Kapoor wear?
Khushi Kapoor has established herself as the quintessential style icon for Gen Z. Among the young crop of actors, she is redefining the quiet luxury and old money aesthetics with one incredible couture look at a time. While traditional quiet luxury leans strictly into neutrality and minimalism, Khushi evolves the trend by infusing it with romantic silhouettes, subtle textures, and playful, youthful twists.
For the Jo Malone Diwali bash, she wore a full body-length dress by Arpita Mehta that infused traditional Indian textile elements such as shimmering Mukaish work done in a floral pattern, gold lace embroidery on the trims, and mirror-work-adorned tassels embroidered on the thigh-high slit on the side of the dress.
The gown features a halter neckline with a sleeveless design, accentuated by elegant cut-outs at the waist, a backless design with gemstone-decked straps, a cinched silhouette that highlights Khushi's svelte frame, a boxy skirt, and an ankle-length hem. Khushi completed the ensemble by draping a chiffon dupatta embroidered with gold zari work and mirror tassels on the borders.
The accessories and glam
For the accessories, she chose a statement gold choker necklace adorned with a purple stone matching the ensemble. A pair of flower-shaped gold earrings and statement rings completed the jewels. The minimal accessories allowed the dress to be the highlight of her look.
Feathered brows, kohl-lined eyes, a sleek eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, subtle smoky eyeshadow, rouged cheeks, a light dusting of highlighter on the cheeks, and a glossy rouge-brown lip shade completed the glam. Lastly, Khushi tied her hair in a centre-parted, slicked-back top knot. She chose an embroidered gold potli bag and embellished gold pumps to give her ensemble the finishing touch.
About Khushi Kapoor
Khushi Kapoor is an Indian film actor who made her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which also stars Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Mihir Ahuja, and Vedang Raina. She is the daughter of the late iconic actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. Actor Janhvi Kapoor is her elder sister, and Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are her half-siblings.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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