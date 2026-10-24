From sarees to salwar suits, here's how to choose between gold and silver jewellery for ethnic wear
Before you accessorise your ethnic outfit, here's how to decide between gold and silver jewellery.
Jewellery has always been an integral part of Indian festive dressing. But today, the choice between gold and silver goes beyond tradition or matching an outfit. It is about personal expression, versatility and choosing pieces that carry meaning. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Manisha Mehta, founder and creative director at Tenth Dimension Jewels, shared a guide to choosing accessories for sarees, lehengas and everyday ethnic wear.
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Gold for timeless elegance and auspicious beginnings
According to Mehta, gold beautifully complements rich ethnic ensembles in shades of red, maroon, emerald, mustard and champagne. Whether paired with a silk saree, lehenga or contemporary Indo-Western silhouette, gold adds warmth and sophistication. If you are someone who likes gold with a modern design, then you can go with pieces that feature symbols and celestial motifs of the sun, moon, and stars.
Silver tones and pastels for understated sophistication
Silver, white gold and diamond jewellery beautifully complement pastel ethnic outfits in blush pink, powder blue, lavender and ivory. “Whether you are dressing up for pre-festival parties or as a bridesmaid, you can consider silver and pearls and pair it effortlessly with pastel salwar suits and delicate embroidered ensembles,” advised Mehta.
Silver when paired with pearls, brings out a feminine touch and can be a perfect accessory with indo-western outfits. If you are planning to style a tissue saree, an organza saree, or a satin saree, you can blindly trust silver and pearl combinations for a beautiful look.
Versatile jewellery
Modern women seek jewellery that transitions effortlessly between occasions. Sarees and suits are not just ethnic wear for occasions but also a part of everyday wardrobes. From business women to teachers, doctors, and even corporate professionals choose to wear sarees and suits as their workday fits. Finding the right jewellery to pair with their work wardrobe is often a challenge and here’s when versatile pieces come to play.
According to Mehta, you can consider diamond studs that transform into statement earrings, allowing a woman to move seamlessly from an office meeting to an evening festive celebration.
“Ultimately, whether choosing gold or silver, the most beautiful jewellery is that which reflects your individuality, complements your style and reminds you of your power to manifest,” said Mehta.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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