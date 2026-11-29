A family holiday in Dubai usually comes with a long list of things to do. There are theme parks, water parks, shopping malls, indoor attractions and plenty of places to keep children occupied. But sometimes, a day spent away from screens and rides, watching animals and learning about the natural world, can be just as rewarding.

Wildlife experiences also give children something different to talk about long after the holiday is over. They might come away fascinated by an elephant's size, curious about how birds of prey hunt or asking questions about animals they had never heard of before. One such experience to consider is Dubai Safari Park, particularly if you are travelling with children and looking for an outing that combines entertainment with learning. Spread across 119 hectares in Al Warqa 5, the park has six themed zones and a variety of animal experiences. I spoke to Shamia Abdul Aziz, Head of Marketing & Communications at Dubai Safari Park, about making the most of a family visit, the experiences worth spending time on, and why observing wildlife can be as rewarding as getting close to animals.

Why a wildlife experience makes a good family outing Children are naturally curious about animals. A visit to a wildlife park gives them an opportunity to see species they may have only encountered in books, documentaries or cartoons. It also makes learning a little more interesting because they can observe animal behaviour rather than simply read about it. Shamia believes this is one of the most meaningful aspects of a visit to Dubai Safari Park. Beyond entertainment, families get an opportunity to understand different species, their habitats and the importance of biodiversity. For parents, it can also be a nice change from the usual holiday routine. Instead of moving from one ride or attraction to another, the day encourages children to slow down, observe and ask questions.

What to look out for at Dubai Safari Park If you are planning a visit, do not restrict yourself to the safari experience alone. The park has six themed zones, each offering a different perspective on wildlife.

The African Village features animals such as African elephants, white lions and gorillas, while the Asian Village introduces visitors to species including moon bears, Komodo dragons and gibbons. The Explorer Village is particularly popular for its safari experience, where visitors can observe animals in naturalistic habitats. Families with younger children can also spend time at the Kids Farm, while the Arabian Desert Safari offers an opportunity to learn about native species such as the Arabian oryx and sand gazelles. Shamia recommends making time for the live animal presentations, particularly Echoes of the Wild and Birds of Prey. These offer visitors a chance to observe animal behaviour and learn more about different species. They are worth including in your plans, especially if your children enjoy learning about wildlife.

How to plan your day without tiring everyone out One mistake families can make with large attractions is trying to cover everything in a single visit. With six zones spread across a considerable area, Dubai Safari Park is best approached at a comfortable pace. Shamia suggests beginning with the Explorer Village Safari before exploring the other zones and attending the live presentations. Her advice is to check the daily schedule beforehand and plan the day around the experiences that interest your family most.

I would also recommend arriving early, wearing comfortable walking shoes and carrying water and sun protection. If you are visiting with younger children or older family members, factor in breaks and make use of the park's shuttle services between zones.

Leave some time for unplanned stops, too. Children may want to spend longer watching a particular animal, and these little pauses can become the most enjoyable parts of the day.

Wildlife encounters are also about respecting animals Getting close to animals can be exciting, particularly for children. But it is important to remember that a responsible wildlife experience is not always about physical interaction.

Shamia explains that animal welfare remains central to the experiences at Dubai Safari Park. Its animal care, veterinary and behavioural teams monitor the animals' health and well-being, while feeding experiences and presentations follow supervised protocols. She also believes that observing an animal in its surroundings can be just as meaningful as an organised encounter. Watching how it moves, feeds or interacts with its environment can help visitors understand its needs.

This is a useful lesson for children, too. Respecting wildlife means understanding that animals need their own space and that protecting their natural habitats is essential.

Where to eat and what else to do nearby A family outing needs a little downtime, particularly after several hours of walking. Dubai Safari Park has restaurants and food kiosks across its zones, with options including La Venezia, Kaayikkas and Nakhal Ain Restaurant & Cafe. Check which outlets are operating on your visit date. If you still have time and energy after the park, Dragon Mart is a nearby option for shopping, dining and indoor entertainment. Families looking for another outdoor outing can consider Mushrif Park, which has picnic areas, cycling trails and Aventura Parks, an outdoor adventure park with treetop activities. These can be useful additions to a longer Dubai itinerary, although I would avoid packing all three into one day, especially with younger children.