I went to Chandigarh to learn golf and came back with a new way to holiday; Golf-cation decoded

My first golf vacation at Forest Hill introduced me to golf, mindful hospitality, beautiful landscapes and some unexpected lessons about nature. (Hindustan Times) I think I have finally found a sport I actually enjoy. And no, it is not yoga. It is golf. I recently spent a weekend in Chandigarh at Forest Hill Resorts, where I was introduced to the basics of golf and, quite unexpectedly, to the idea of a golfcation. It was also my first stay at the newly opened Wilderness Lodge at Forest Hill, a luxury retreat set in the foothills of the Shivaliks, close to Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary. I went in thinking I would spend a quiet weekend at a resort, try my hand at golf and come back home. Instead, 48 hours later, I was thinking about golf, land restoration, the plants in my own home and how we need to rethink the way we holiday.

So, what exactly is a golfcation? I had never really thought of golf as something I would build a holiday around. I know people who play golf regularly, and I have seen golf courses at resorts, but I had never understood the appeal of spending several hours hitting a tiny ball across a large expanse of green. Then I tried it. The first few attempts were exactly what you would expect from someone who had no idea what she was doing. But as I slowly got the basics right, something clicked.

Golf needs so much concentration that, for those few moments, everything else disappears.

You are thinking about your stance, your swing, where the ball needs to go and what you need to do differently on the next shot. I realised I was not checking my phone, thinking about work or planning what I would do next. I was simply playing. And that was when I finally understood why golf works so well as a holiday activity.

A golf holiday where everyone gets to have their own weekend The other thing I liked about Forest Hill was that you do not have to be a golfer to enjoy being there. This is important for families and groups because it is rare for everyone travelling together to want the same thing from a holiday. One person can spend hours playing golf while another can head out for a nature walk. Someone else can spend time by the pool, explore the trails, go for a safari or simply sit with a coffee.

The official Wilderness Lodge information also lists activities including trekking, nature drives, boating, horse riding, angling, bonfires, an in-house lake, organic farms and golf. For me, this is where the golfcation idea really works. It is not a holiday where everyone has to play golf.

It is a holiday where golf becomes one part of the experience.

The part of the weekend I did not expect The most interesting conversations I had at Forest Hill were actually about the land around it.

The property sits within a much larger landscape, with Forest Hill spread across about 1,000 acres. The Wilderness Lodge itself is surrounded by mountains, lakes, greenery and organic farms, according to its official information. What I found particularly interesting was learning how the development is being kept to a relatively small part of the overall property, with only around 15% to 20% of the land being used for development. The rest is being treated with far greater sensitivity.

That made me look at the place very differently. It is easy to look at a large resort and see the buildings, rooms, restaurants, pools and golf course. What I found more interesting was understanding how much of the surrounding land has been left to exist as part of the larger natural setting.

What the conversation with the Afforest team about Sukhna taught me about plants This was probably my biggest learning from the weekend. Forest Hill is working with Afforest on restoration work around Sukhna, with a focus on understanding the existing ecosystem and bringing back indigenous plantation. That includes removing foreign plant species and encouraging plants that naturally belong to the area. The reason is simple but something I had never really thought about.

A plant may look perfectly harmless, but introducing the wrong species into an ecosystem can have consequences. The aim is to bring back vegetation that supports the local environment and helps create the right conditions for birds, insects and animals to thrive. There has also been work around areas that have suffered damage and landslides, using research and simple restoration techniques to help the land recover. And suddenly I started thinking about all the plants in my own house.

I love plants. I have bought plants because they look pretty, because I like the shape of their leaves. After all, I think they will work in a particular corner of my home. But I had never really stopped to ask if a plant belongs in the environment where I am putting it. Will it help the bees? Will birds benefit from it? Does it belong to the terrain? Could it actually have the opposite effect? That was my biggest takeaway from the weekend.

We need to respect the land for what it already is rather than simply adding things because they look good. So the next time you buy a plant, ask yourself where it belongs before you decide where it will look good.

My cottage was a lesson in small sustainable choices The Wilderness Lodge itself made sustainability feel very practical. My cottage was gorgeous. It had the premium feel I would expect from a luxury stay, but it was the small details that stayed with me. There were steel bottles for water instead of disposable plastic bottles. Reusable cloth bags. Hats. Laundry bags.

And in the bathroom, there was no collection of tiny toiletry bottles. Instead, everything was kept in reusable containers and pump bottles, much like the way we store things at home. I liked this because nothing screamed sustainability at me. It was simply part of how the room was set up. To me, that's the kind of change that makes sense.