Harvard sustainability influencer shares top tips to travel sustainably for impact-free adventures

We know travel isn’t impact-free. Flights leave emissions, hotel stays use up local resources, and mass tourism can overwhelm fragile communities. But there’s a more thoughtful way to move through the world. One that goes beyond just doing less harm. Exploring slowly, staying conscious and treading lightly. Impact-free travel is about deeper connections, not crowded checklists or curated feeds.(Shivya Nath)

Enter Shivya Nath. Sustainability advocate, solo traveller and vegan environmentalist, she’s been shaping conversations around responsible travel for over a decade. Her take?

“It’s almost impossible to make travel negative impact-free. But the focus can be on having a positive impact once you’ve arrived.”

That line stuck with me. It flipped the script from guilt to intention. And it changed the way I think about where I go, what I do, and why I even travel.

What’s the difference: Sustainable vs responsible travel?

Sustainable travel focuses on the environment. Think emissions, waste, water use and energy consumption. Responsible travel brings people into the equation. It includes fair wages, cultural respect and community involvement.

“True impact-free travel lies in the overlap. It’s not about being perfect, it’s about being conscious,” says Shivya Nath, who pursued her Masters in Sustainability at Harvard.

What impact-free travel looks like (and feels like)

The expert shares her top tips for sustainable travel, helping people contribute towards climate consciousness.

1. Choose slow over busy

Forget ticking off ten cities in seven days. Shivya tells HT Lifestyle; “Even if you have just four days, spend it all in one place. That’s slow travel.” Fewer flights. More train rides. Walk. Cycle. Kayak. These aren't just low-impact options, they open up more grounded experiences.

2. Rethink where you stay

Your hotel booking matters more than you think. “Instead of a chain hotel, can you stay at a family-run guesthouse? Or an eco-lodge that gives back?” These places often respect local culture, use fewer resources, and keep money in the community.

3. Eat like you mean it

Skip the hotel buffet. Explore local food stalls. It’s more rewarding than it sounds. “Eat local and seasonal. Avoid waste. Support places run by locals,” she says. Food becomes a way to understand a place when it’s not filtered through a tourist lens.

4. Spend your money with intention

Think about where your money lands. “Look for experiences founded and run by local communities. Ones that preserve living cultures with dignity, not turn them into performances.”

That handwoven scarf or community-led walking tour might mean more than just a memento.

5. Think before you post

It’s not just what you do, but what you share. “Even if you’re not an influencer, your social media affects future travellers. So ask: What story am I telling about this place?” Skip the geotag. Skip the selfie spot queues. Highlight the soul of a place, not just the scenery.

What to keep in mind for impact-free travel

Travel from curiosity, not FOMO

One place explored well beats five rushed through

Where you stay is part of the impact you leave

Let hidden gems stay hidden

The way you share a destination influences how others treat it

