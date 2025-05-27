Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vacay-ready bags: Your essential travel companions to make your next vacation breezy! Up to 60% off

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
May 27, 2025 01:30 PM IST

Vacay-ready bags are the secret to stress-free travel. Grab deals up to 60% off on everything from compact carry-ons to spacious luggage bags.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Safari Pentagon Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags Hard Case Polypropylene 4 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling Luggage, Travel Bags, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Dusk Green View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kenneth Cole Reaction Renegade 8-Wheel Hardside Expandable 3-Piece Set: 20 Carry-On, 24, 28 Luggage, Rose Gold View Details checkDetails

₹12,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

American Tourister AIRCONIC2.0 SP 55 cm Small Cabin Front Opening Polypropylene (PP) Hard 8 Wheels Spinner Luggage/Suitcase/Trolley Bag for Travel (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,925

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Urban Jungle by Safari, Cabin Trolley Bag with Laptop Compartment, Hardside Polycarbonate Small (55 Cm) Suitcase with USB Charging Socket, 8 Silent Wheel Luggage for Both Men & Women (Dark Green) View Details checkDetails

₹6,495

amazonLogo
GET THIS

American Tourister Dolph+ Laptop Backpack, 33L with Spacious Interiors and Multiple Compartments, 4 Compartment Laptop Backpack for Unisex - BLACK, Gifts for Unisex and Kids, College Bag View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wildcraft 45 Ltrs Grey and Orange 2 Compartment Rucksack Large View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Gotrippin Packing Cubes for Travel, 6 in 1 Water Resistant Travel Organizer Pouch Set (4 Cubes+ Drawstring Bag+ Cosmetic Pouch), Luggage Suitcase Wardrobe Organiser Bags (Grey),Polyester View Details checkDetails

₹1,278

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Oceanevo 8 Pcs Packing Cubes for Travel, Travel Organizer Bags for Luggage, Suitcase with Toiletry Pouch and Shoe Bag - Set of 8 - Beige View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Planning a break is exciting, but packing for it? Not always. That’s where vacay-ready bags come in. They’re not just bags, they’re your behind-the-scenes support crew. Whether you’re hopping across cities or escaping to a quiet beach, the right vacay luggage can seriously smooth things out. With a mix of roomy interiors, easy wheels and lightweight designs, these bags make packing and moving around much less of a faff.

Sleek, smart and ready to roll, these vacay-ready bags make your vacation luggage both practical and effortlessly stylish.
Sleek, smart and ready to roll, these vacay-ready bags make your vacation luggage both practical and effortlessly stylish.

Think of them as the quiet MVPs of your trip. From long weekends to full-blown escapes, there’s a reason these are considered vacay essentials. With options ranging from carry-ons to large suitcase sets, the best luggage keeps everything in check without making you break a sweat. With up to 60% off you cannot say no to these deals!

 

Top picks for trolley sets with up to 60% off

1.

Safari Pentagon Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags Hard Case Polypropylene 4 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling Luggage, Travel Bags, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Dusk Green
Loading Suggestions...

This Safari Pentagon Set in Dusk Green blends strength and smooth movement in one sleek trio. Crafted from tough Polypropylene, these vacay-ready bags handle rough handling with ease. With 360-degree wheels and a secure combination lock, each piece makes your travel luggage smarter. A solid pick for those seeking vacay essentials that offer both space and durability.

Specifications

Material
Polypropylene (scratch and impact resistant)
Sizes Included
Cabin, Medium, Large
Wheel Type
360 degree 4-wheel system
Locking System
Integrated anti-theft combination lock
Click Here to Buy

Safari Pentagon Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags Hard Case Polypropylene 4 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling Luggage, Travel Bags, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Dusk Green

2.

Kenneth Cole Reaction Renegade 8-Wheel Hardside Expandable 3-Piece Set: 20" Carry-On, 24", 28" Luggage, Rose Gold
Loading Suggestions...

The Kenneth Cole Reaction Renegade Set in Rose Gold brings functionality and flair to your vacay luggage lineup. With three expandable sizes and smooth 8-wheel spinners, these vacay-ready bags glide effortlessly across terminals. Durable ABS shells, shock-absorbing corners and smart interiors make packing simple. Ideal for travellers who want the best luggage with style, structure and plenty of space.

Specifications

Material
ABS hard shell with moulded corner reinforcements
Sizes Included
20" carry-on, 24" medium, 28" large
Wheel Type
360-degree 8-wheel spinner system
Expandability
Expands by 2 inches for added capacity
Click Here to Buy

Kenneth Cole Reaction Renegade 8-Wheel Hardside Expandable 3-Piece Set: 20 Carry-On, 24, 28 Luggage, Rose Gold

Top picks for cabin suitcases with up to 60% off

3.

American Tourister AIRCONIC2.0 SP 55 cm Small Cabin Front Opening Polypropylene (PP) Hard 8 Wheels Spinner Luggage/Suitcase/Trolley Bag for Travel (Black)
Loading Suggestions...

The American Tourister AIRCONIC 2.0 in Onyx Black is compact, clever and made for smooth getaways. Designed from impact-resistant Polypropylene, this cabin-size vacay luggage fits travel needs perfectly. With 8 double wheels and a front-opening feature, it's easy to access your vacay essentials on the go. A great pick for quick breaks and smart packers.

Specifications

Material
Polypropylene (impact resistant)
Size
55 cm cabin-size
Wheel Type
8 double wheels
Interior
Fully lined with tie-down straps
Click Here to Buy

American Tourister AIRCONIC2.0 SP 55 cm Small Cabin Front Opening Polypropylene (PP) Hard 8 Wheels Spinner Luggage/Suitcase/Trolley Bag for Travel (Black)

4.

Urban Jungle by Safari, Cabin Trolley Bag with Laptop Compartment, Hardside Polycarbonate Small (55 Cm) Suitcase with USB Charging Socket, 8 Silent Wheel Luggage for Both Men & Women (Dark Green)
Loading Suggestions...

Urban Jungle by Safari brings smart features and solid build into one sharp cabin-size package. This 55 cm vacay luggage is perfect for short trips and tech-savvy travellers. With a USB charging port, laptop compartment and smooth 8-wheel design, it blends convenience with clever packing. A tough polycarbonate shell and anti-theft features make it a strong vacay essential.

Specifications

Material
100% virgin polycarbonate (scratch resistant)
Size
55 cm cabin-size with laptop compartment
Wheel Type
8 silent wheels with 360° rotation
Extra Feature
USB charging socket with power bank pocket
Click Here to Buy

Urban Jungle by Safari, Cabin Trolley Bag with Laptop Compartment, Hardside Polycarbonate Small (55 Cm) Suitcase with USB Charging Socket, 8 Silent Wheel Luggage for Both Men & Women (Dark Green)

Top picks for travel backpacks with up to 60% off

5.

American Tourister Dolph+ Laptop Backpack, 33L with Spacious Interiors and Multiple Compartments, 4 Compartment Laptop Backpack for Unisex - BLACK, Gifts for Unisex and Kids, College Bag
Loading Suggestions...

The American Tourister Dolph+ Laptop Backpack keeps things tidy without overpacking. With 33L of space, four smart compartments and quick-access front storage, it handles books, gadgets and daily gear with ease. Built from fine polyester with rainproof zippers and breathable mesh padding, it’s a reliable pick for college, work or travel. A solid choice in vacay essentials or everyday luggage bags.

Specifications

Capacity
33 litres
Material
Fine polyester with rainproof zippers
Compartments
4 compartments plus a quick-access pocket
Padding
Breathable mesh for comfort
Click Here to Buy

American Tourister Dolph+ Laptop Backpack, 33L with Spacious Interiors and Multiple Compartments, 4 Compartment Laptop Backpack for Unisex - BLACK, Gifts for Unisex and Kids, College Bag

6.

Wildcraft 45 Ltrs Grey and Orange 2 Compartment Rucksack Large
Loading Suggestions...

The Wildcraft 45-litre Rucksack in Grey and Orange is your reliable travel luggage companion. Made from durable nylon, this vacay-ready bag offers water resistance and back padding for comfort on the go. Its top-loading drawstring design and utility pocket make organising simple. Perfect for outdoor trips or daily use, it packs plenty in a practical, stylish package.

Specifications

Material
Durable nylon
Capacity
45 litres
Closure Type
Drawstring
Special Features
Back padding and utility pocket
Click Here to Buy

Wildcraft 45 Ltrs Grey and Orange 2 Compartment Rucksack Large

Top picks for packing cubes with up to 60% off

7.

Gotrippin Packing Cubes for Travel, 6 in 1 Water Resistant Travel Organizer Pouch Set (4 Cubes+ Drawstring Bag+ Cosmetic Pouch), Luggage Suitcase Wardrobe Organiser Bags (Grey),Polyester
Loading Suggestions...

Gotrippin Packing Cubes bring smart organisation to your vacay luggage. This 6-in-1 set includes four cubes, a drawstring bag and a cosmetic pouch, all crafted from water-resistant polyester with smooth, durable fabric. With easy-access double zippers and a laundry compartment, these pouches keep your travel essentials neat and accessible, making packing and unpacking a breeze every time.

Specifications

Material
Water-resistant polyester
Number of Pieces
6 (4 cubes, 1 drawstring bag, 1 cosmetic pouch)
Special Features
Laundry compartment, double stitching
Closure Type
Easy-access double zippers
Click Here to Buy

Gotrippin Packing Cubes for Travel, 6 in 1 Water Resistant Travel Organizer Pouch Set (4 Cubes+ Drawstring Bag+ Cosmetic Pouch), Luggage Suitcase Wardrobe Organiser Bags (Grey),Polyester

8.

Oceanevo 8 Pcs Packing Cubes for Travel, Travel Organizer Bags for Luggage, Suitcase with Toiletry Pouch and Shoe Bag - Set of 8 - Beige
Loading Suggestions...

Oceanevo’s 8-piece packing cubes set in beige make travel organisation simple and efficient. Featuring see-through mesh tops for easy access, waterproof material, and a breathable design, this set includes cubes, a shoe bag, a wash bag, and more. Lightweight and foldable, these travel organisers save space while keeping your vacation luggage neat and hassle-free.

Specifications

Number of Pieces
8 (packing cubes, shoe bag, wash bag, etc.)
Material
Waterproof polyester
Closure Type
Double zipper
Special Features
Mesh top, breathable, foldable
Click Here to Buy

Oceanevo 8 Pcs Packing Cubes for Travel, Travel Organizer Bags for Luggage, Suitcase with Toiletry Pouch and Shoe Bag - Set of 8 - Beige

Similar articles for you

Get vacation-ready! Up to 80% off on top picks for trolley bags

Travel smarter, not harder: Your guide to affordable trolley bags under 2500

Duffles and backpacks at up to 60% off on Amazon; Top picks to buy now!

Beyond basics: Fun and fashionable backpacks for girls; Top 8 picks

Vacay ready bags: FAQs

  • What makes a bag vacay ready?

    A vacay-ready bag offers durability, easy organisation, and smooth manoeuvrability, making travel hassle-free and keeping your essentials accessible.

  • Are vacay-ready bags suitable for all types of travel?

    Yes, they’re designed for various trips — from weekend getaways to longer vacations — with compartments and features to fit your travel style.

  • How do I choose the best vacay luggage for me?

    Consider the size, weight, storage options, and wheel quality to match your travel needs and comfort during transit.

  • Can vacay bags handle rough handling?

    Good quality vacay bags use sturdy materials and protective features to endure typical travel wear and tear, keeping your belongings safe.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Vacay-ready bags: Your essential travel companions to make your next vacation breezy! Up to 60% off
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On