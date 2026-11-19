From closure to boundaries: Things to consider before congratulating an ex on their wedding
An ex's wedding announcement can bring mixed feelings. Here’s what you need to know before congratulating them.
You open Instagram and see that your ex is getting married. Maybe you knew it was coming, or maybe the news catches you completely by surprise. Either way, a question springs into your mind: Do I congratulate them? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, counselling psychologist, author and life coach Damini Grover shared the etiquette of congratulating them on their marriage.
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Should you wish your ex on their wedding?
“The answer isn’t necessarily yes or no. It is contingent upon where you are emotionally, what your relationship looks like today, and maybe most importantly why you want to reach out,” said Grover.
We think that to be mature is to be able to wish an ex well, regardless of how the relationship ended. But communication is not always a necessity for emotional maturity. Sometimes it means acknowledging that a chapter has ended and allowing it to remain ended.
Understanding emotional boundaries, closure and post-breakup etiquette
According to Grover, before you hit send on that message, it’s worth asking yourself a couple of questions. Do you really want them to be well? Or are you merely writing in to celebrate a major milestone? Or is there a part of you that is hoping that this message might start a conversation, or get a response, or remind them that you exist?
It's not wrong to have mixed feelings. Even when we’ve moved on, news of an ex getting married can bring up nostalgia, sadness, curiosity, or a sense of finality. Doesn't mean you're still in love with him. Sometimes we are just processing the fact that a chapter of our life has definitively closed.
Your relationship status is also important. If you are still friends, on good terms, or even touch base occasionally, a simple note of congratulations may feel like the most natural thing in the world. But if you’ve experienced a painful breakup, have rules of no contact in place, or haven’t spoken in years, reaching out suddenly can feel inappropriate or intrusive.
Also think about the other person’s situation as being equally as important. Sometimes a message that seems innocent to you may be unexpected or unwelcome, especially if there is a history that is not resolved.
“And if you decide to congratulate them, make it short. You don't have to go over the past, articulate complicated feelings, or turn the moment into a discussion about what could have been,” said Grover.
Ultimately, wishing someone well and saying it are two different things. You can really want somebody to have a happy marriage and not be a part of their celebration. Not all emotion must become action. Not all milestones require a message. Sometimes the best way to honour a relationship that once meant something is to appreciate what it was, accept what it is no longer, and move on.
Note for the readers: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice. Please consult a qualified expert for personalised guidance.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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