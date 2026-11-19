A department in the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh, the state’s oldest government medical college, on Wednesday night withdrew an order asking post-graduate trainees (PGTs) to postpone personal milestones like marriages till completion of their residency, hours after it was issued, sparking a controversy. The UDF also mentioned a Supreme Court ruling of 2018 in which it was stated that the right to marry a person of one's choice is integral to Article 21. (Representative)

The order issued by Dr Prasanta Dihingia, professor and head of the department of medicine, said: "All PGTs are advised to defer personal milestones such as marriage until the successful completion of their residency tenure.” HT has seen a copy of the order.

It added: “Their primary focus during the tenure of their academic program should remain dedicated to clinical duties, patient care, academic pursuits and research requirements. All PGTs are expected to adhere to this advisory positively.”

Hours later, the department head issued a fresh order, saying the previous one was "withdrawn with immediate effect".

The development came amid criticisms from the students, with the United Doctors Front (UDF), an advocacy group of doctors, saying the order was not an advice to the students but meant to tell people to put their lives on hold.

The National Medical Commission's post-graduate medical education regulations of 2023 allows PG students maternity and paternity leave, casual leave, a weekly off, and reasonable working hours with adequate rest.

Dr Dihingia, however, said the order was “misinterpreted by some”. "The order was issued as advice from a senior member of the profession urging PGTs to focus on patient care and their academics. But it has been misinterpreted by some," he told HT.

"The PGTs have an annual quota of leaves as per rules and they will continue to get them. But some were found availing more leaves than sanctioned. There was no question of punishment," he said, adding that the principal of AMCH had sought an explanation from him in writing on the issue.

In a post on X, the UDF said: “It may be worded as advice. But it was issued on letterhead with a dispatch number by the office that also signs off on residents' leave, attendance and exam eligibility. No resident will read it as optional.”

It added: "The order also says something about the department that wrote it. If a resident getting married is seen as a threat to clinical duties and patient care, the problem is the workload and the staffing, not the wedding. PG residents are usually in their late 20s or early 30s. A three-year residency doesn't pause their lives, and women residents will feel this pressure most.”

The UDF also mentioned a Supreme Court ruling of 2018 in which it was stated that the right to marry a person of one's choice is integral to Article 21. It sought the NMC’s and Assam health minister Ashok Singhal intervention in the matter.

Set up in November 1947, AMCH is the oldest medical college in Assam and is considered among the best institutes for medical education in the northeastern region.