Microsoft outage affects communication channels of, Akasa, IndiGo airlines; advisories issued

In a statement, IndiGo said, “Due to a global Microsoft service disruption, our email support services are currently impacted, and we may not be able to receive your emails.”

IndiGo said its email support services had been affected by the disruption and warned that it might not be able to receive emails from customers. However, the airline said its other support channels remained operational and advised passengers seeking urgent assistance to contact its AI-powered support service, 6E Skai.

The effects of the global Microsoft service disruption have extended to the aviation sector in India, with several airlines reporting difficulties in their communication channels, including customer support services. IndiGo and Akasa Air flagged disruptions to their email support, while Air India said its operations and communication channels remained unaffected.

How can IndiGo and Akasa Air passengers get urgent help if email support is disrupted?

How can IndiGo and Akasa Air passengers get urgent help if email support is disrupted?

“All other support channels remain available. For any urgent assistance, please reach out to 6E Skai through our website or mobile app,” IndiGo added.

Akasa Air reported delays in email support system Akasa Air reported delays in its email support services due to the ongoing Microsoft disruption.

The airline stated that it might be unable to receive customer emails.

The airline advised passengers to contact its 24/7 Akasa Care Centre or use its social media channels for immediate assistance.

"For immediate assistance, please contact our 24/7 Akasa Care Centre at +91 9606 112131 or reach out to us through our social media channels. Our team will be happy to assist you," said in a statement on X.

Also read: Failed health check, elevated load, server restart: What led to the Microsoft outage

Air India says flight operations and communication channels unaffected Meanwhile, Air India said it was closely monitoring the Microsoft outage but reported no disruption to its flight operations or customer communication channels.

The airline said it had temporarily rerouted its emails to ensure that messages from customers continued to reach its support teams. It also maintained that it was responding to emails within its usual 24-hour timeline.

In its statement, Air India said, "We are closely monitoring the ongoing Microsoft outage. Our flight operations remain unaffected, and there is currently no impact on any of our communication channels".

"To ensure seamless support, we have temporarily rerouted our emails so that every message continues to reach us without interruption, and we are responding to all emails within our usual 24-hour timeline. All channels are functioning as expected," Air India added.