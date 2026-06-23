Vaibhav Sooryavanshi touches Raghu’s feet, overwhelmed with emotion as he dons India jersey ahead of likely debut

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is inching closer to the day world cricket has been waiting for: an India debut, which now appears highly likely against Ireland this Friday. On Tuesday, the BCCI offered a first glimpse of what the teenager would look like in an India jersey. Sooryavanshi donned the India blue for the first time and, as expected, was overwhelmed with emotion. Words came slowly as the 15-year-old sat down to describe the surreal feeling. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi look at his Team India jersey (BCCI screen grab)

“Words cannot explain it. The reason I picked up a bat from day one and went to the cricket ground for practice, today that dream was fulfilled. The biggest step towards that journey was completed today. I truly cannot put this feeling into words. I felt like a dream. The moment I saw that T-Shirt, I couldn’t stop smiling. Sometimes, something happens that you never even imagined could happen. And when it finally does, you don’t know how to react. That was exactly how I felt,” he said.

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The BCCI video captured the exact moment Sooryavanshi received his India jersey. After Team India's throwdown specialist Raghu knocked on his door, the youngster greeted him by touching his feet before opening the carton. Sooryavanshi took out the jersey, held it in his hands and stared at it, taking a moment to soak it all in.