What is Prabhsimran Singh’s mistake? Former India player not happy with the team management’s decision in Zimbabwe

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has questioned the non-selection of wicketkeeper batsman Prabhsimran Singh in the playing XI in the first two T20I games against Zimbabwe. Prabhsimran Singh should get his first India game today. (HT_PRINT)

The Zimbabwe series could have been used to give him a few games to gauge him, as well as boost his confidence. Although India handed debuts to bowlers Ashok Sharma and Yash Thakur in the first two games, as far as batting was concerned, it was the same set that had recently played in England and Ireland. Chopra wasn’t happy with this and said Ishan Kishan, MoM in the second game for his 81 off 44 balls, could have been rested with Prabhsimran taking his place.

“Give a break to Ishan. Prabhsimran Singh will easily do the keeping job as well. So you can use him like that as a player. This is an opportunity that can be given to Prabh,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

“I am thinking of playing Prabh as well. What’s his mistake? You have selected Prabhsimran Singh, and we have no idea whatsoever when you would select him again. You have won the series,” he added.

India play Zimbabwe in the third and final match later today at the same venue, the Harare Sports Club. Prabhsimran should get a game today. That’s the purpose of these series against lesser teams. Plus, they have won the rubber, which gives them the boldness to try more and more new players or the ones with fewer games. Prince Yadav may not play today, having picked up a hamstring injury in the second game. He had to leave the field in the middle of his spell.

India took the contest by 90 runs after posting 219/5 thanks to big fifties from Kishan and Tilak Varma (60 not out off 29 balls). In their response, the hosts were bowled out for 129 in the 18th over. It was the first series win under new captain Shreyas Iyer after defeats in Ireland and England.

“I feel exultant, especially with the way we won today. It was a comprehensive victory and a brilliant contribution from each and every player. Starting with the batting, I think the way Ishan and Tilak played was outstanding. A few of the shots they played were beautiful, and they were really pleasing to the eye. At the start, I felt anything between 180 and 200 would have been a par score, but we ended up getting 219, which was the icing on the cake,” Iyer said after the game.