Tim David reignites Usman Tariq ‘chucking’ row after dismissal, joins growing list questioning Pakistan spinner's action

David, however, did not immediately leave the field. The Australian appeared to gesture towards the umpire suggesting the delivery should have been called a no-ball, seemingly raising doubts over Tariq’s action. He also briefly appeared to consider a review before eventually walking back to the pavilion. The umpires found no issue with the delivery and the dismissal stood.

Australia batter Tim David has reignited the debate over Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq’s controversial bowling action after appearing to question its legality following his dismissal in The Hundred. The incident unfolded during Trent Rockets’ clash against Birmingham Phoenix at Edgbaston on Friday. David, batting for the Rockets, edged a wide delivery from Tariq through to wicketkeeper Joe Clarke and was given out for two.

The episode added another chapter to the scrutiny surrounding Tariq, whose unusual action has repeatedly attracted attention from batters and officials.

Tim David latest batter to question Usman Tariq David is not the first prominent international batter to visibly express doubts over Tariq’s action. Australia all-rounder Cameron Green had made an even more explicit gesture after being dismissed by Tariq during the second T20I between Pakistan and Australia in Lahore in January. Green mimicked a throwing motion while walking towards the dugout, with the gesture widely interpreted as an accusation that Tariq was “chucking”.

England batter Tom Banton had raised similar concerns during the ILT20 in December 2025. After being dismissed by Tariq, Banton was seen speaking to the umpire and gesturing towards the spinner’s bowling arm, apparently questioning the legality of the action.

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell was involved in another unusual confrontation with Tariq during the PSL earlier this year, although his objection centred on a different aspect of the spinner’s method. Mitchell twice pulled away before Tariq could release the ball and took issue with the distinctive pause in his delivery stride rather than explicitly alleging an illegal throwing action.

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Tariq’s action has also come under formal scrutiny. He was reported for a suspect bowling action during the PSL in 2024 and was reported again in April 2025 by umpires Ahsan Raza and Chris Brown during Quetta Gladiators’ match against Lahore Qalandars.

Following the second report, Tariq underwent testing at the PCB-accredited biomechanics laboratory in Lahore and was cleared to continue bowling in May 2025. Tariq has previously attributed the unusual appearance of his action to the physical structure of his bowling arm, explaining that his elbow bends naturally. Despite clearing official testing, however, David’s reaction shows that questions surrounding the Pakistan spinner’s action are unlikely to disappear anytime soon.