Gautam Gambhir's support staff under scanner as BCCI prepares performance review after damaging Ireland, England defeats

BCCI is set to conduct a review of the Indian team's performances across the recent tours of Ireland, England and Zimbabwe early next month, with the futures of a couple of members of Gautam Gambhir's support staff also expected to come up for discussion. Gautam Gambhir and Morne Morkel during a practice session of India. (X images)

According to Cricbuzz, the review is likely to be held in August, although the exact date has not yet been finalised. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has confirmed that the board will assess India's recent run of results and discuss possible corrective measures following a difficult white-ball stretch.

India's problems began in Ireland, where they suffered a 0-2 defeat in the two-match T20I series, their first bilateral T20I series loss against the hosts. The struggles continued in England, with India losing four T20Is before going down 1-2 in the ODI series under Shubman Gill.

The results represented a sharp downturn for a side that had won the T20 World Cup only months earlier and prompted the BCCI to acknowledge publicly that performances had fallen below expectations.

Saikia had earlier said the board intended to review the team's "bad phase" after the England assignment and examine areas where course correction was required, while also making it clear that the BCCI did not want to take knee-jerk decisions.

India's ongoing Zimbabwe tour will also form part of the review. The visitors have made a considerably better start to that assignment under VVS Laxman, who is overseeing the series while Gambhir and India's regular support staff have been given a break.

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Support staff futures under scrutiny The review could also bring changes to Gautam Gambhir's backroom team. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate's initial contract has reached its end, while he has also expressed a desire to step away from the Indian setup due to personal reasons. His family is based in London and the extensive travel involved with the national team has reportedly made continuing in the role increasingly difficult.

Fielding coach T Dilip's position is also uncertain following concerns over India's catching and overall fielding standards during the UK leg of the tour. Dilip has previously received extensions from the BCCI, but the latest run of errors has once again put his role under scrutiny.

Bowling coach Morne Morkel's contractual situation is another matter that could require clarity, although there has been no strong indication so far that his position is under immediate threat. Gambhir himself is not believed to be facing any immediate danger, with his contract running until the 2027 ODI World Cup. The upcoming meeting is instead expected to focus on India's recent decline, areas requiring improvement, and the composition of the support staff heading into the next phase of the international calendar.