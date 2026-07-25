Babar Azam breaks silence on becoming Pakistan's Test captain again: ‘My past experience…’

Babar Azam is back as the Pakistan captain. The game of musical chairs continues as far as leadership is concerned. After the Test series loss against Bangladesh earlier this year, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sacked Shan Masood as the skipper and replaced him with Babar. The right-handed batter would now aim to inspire his team in the two-match Test series against the West Indies, beginning Saturday, July 25. Babar Azam will lead Pakistan in the two-match Test series against the West Indies. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Ahead of the series against the Windies, Babar said he's not feeling any pressure and that his aim remains to help the team win.

“There is no pressure. I am confident, and the responsibility has been given to me again. The main thing is that you have to get the players to perform,” Babar told reporters on the eve of the first Test against the West Indies.

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“The only thing that matters to me is that Pakistan wins. My past experience as the captain taught me a lot, and I will try to make the right decisions for Pakistan cricket,” he added.

Speaking of Masood, he was removed from the captaincy after a poor 30-month stint in which Pakistan lost 12 of 16 Tests. Coming back to Babar, he was previously appointed captain in 2021. He led in 20 matches out of which Pakistan won 10, lost six and drew four games.

Pakistan's preparation Ahead of the first Test against the Windies, Pakistan also played a practice match, in which Babar managed to score a century. Ahead of the Test, the Pakistan captain stated that the entire camp is in good spirits and cannot wait for the series to get underway.

“We are looking forward to the start of the Test series. Playing in the West Indies is always challenging because the conditions can be different and the home side is very competitive, especially in their own backyard. We have prepared well and the players are confident going into the first Test," Babar told PCB Digital.

“The four-day match was important for us as it allowed the players to spend valuable time in the middle and adjust to the conditions. It was encouraging to see the batters scoring runs and the bowlers getting wickets. However, Test cricket presents a different challenge and we know we will have to remain disciplined throughout all five days," he added.