KL Rahul singled out as Yashasvi Jaiswal's ‘unfortunate’ run-out in Galle stirs the pot: ‘Wasn’t looking at all'

However, Jaiswal got up and indicated that he wanted to complete the run, leading to Rahul charging towards the non-striker's end. However, Jaiswal soon realised that he could not make it, and by the time he decided to plant his bat at the bowler's end, it was too late as Rahul had already done that. It all resulted in Jaiswal walking back to the pavilion.

But more than Gill, it would be Jaiswal who would be having sleepless nights after a poor mix-up in the middle cost him his wicket. It all happened when KL Rahul hit a shot down the ground and started running for a single. Jaiswal's momentum was halted by the bowler, and the left-handed batter went down.

India had a perfect day to start the Sri Lanka Test series as KL Rahul , Devdutt Padikkal and Rishabh Pant battered the hosts in Galle. On a rain-affected day, the visitors plundered 288 runs on the board on the opening day of the first Test and lost just two wickets. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill must be ruing themselves after missing out on the opportunity to get some runs on a near-perfect wicket for the batters. Both players threw away their wickets and went back to the hut after scoring 32 and 16, respectively.

Also Read: ‘Lost in his own world’: Jaiswal gets obstructed by Sri Lanka bowler, falls on the floor and suffers bizarre run-out

Former India batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Aakash Chopra have now weighed in on the issue, and both of them felt that it was Rahul who was at fault. Former India No.3 Pujara said Rahul should have gone back when he saw Jaiswal fall.

“It was unfortunate. There was a big mix-up. And honestly, I felt that when KL saw Jaiswal on the floor, he should have immediately gone back, rather than still going for that single. In the Test format, you don't mind missing a single, but there is a prize for your wicket. So, it was a bit unfortunate for Yashasvi,” Pujara said on Cricinfo.

What did Chopra say? Chopra echoed the same sentiment, saying it was Rahul's fault as Jaiswal had fallen down, and couldn't have made the striker's end even if he went full throttle.

"This was Yashasvi's 30th Test, and he has played at 30 different venues. He scored 32 in this match and got run out. I thought it was KL Rahul's fault because Yashasvi had fallen after the bowler's leg hit him. He wouldn't have reached the other end even if he had gotten up and run," he said on his YouTube channel.

"Rahul had already committed. He was watching the ball and wasn't looking at his partner at all, as to what had happened with him, and eventually, an unfortunate run-out. A run-out in a Test match is a bad way to get out. It was a communication breakdown. Life is not that fair sometimes," he added.

Speaking of the first Test in Galle, Devdutt Padikkal slammed his maiden ton on Saturday as India posted 288/2. KL Rahul scored 77 before retiring hurt after suffering cramps. Padikkal and Pant will resume India's charge on Day 2.