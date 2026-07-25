West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch WI vs PAK live on TV and online

Pakistan are all geared up to play their third series in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The two-match series between Pakistan and the West Indies will get underway on Saturday in Trinidad, and all eyes are on Babar Azam, who has once again been made the captain of the Test team, taking the reins over from Shan Masood. Ahead of the contest, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made some tough calls, leaving out Shaheen Shah Afridi from the 16-member squad. West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st Test Live Streaming: Here are all the details for the series opener (AFP)

Pakistan really need to get a series win to their name, considering how they lost the two-match series against Bangladesh earlier this year under Masood's captaincy. Ahead of the first Test against the West Indies, the visitors also participated in a four-day match in Port of Spain, in which Babar returned with a century.

Out of the last five Tests between the two countries, Pakistan have come out on top on five occasions, with the Windies winning two times. Overall, the two teams have played 56 Test matches against each other, with Pakistan winning 22. The West Indies have registered 19 victories while 15 contests have ended as draws.

Ahead of the West Indies contest, Pakistan received a blow as batter Abdullah Fazal was ruled out of the two-match Test series after sustaining an acute lower back injury during a training session at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Ground.

Squads: West Indies: Brandon King, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Amir Jangoo, Joshua Da Silva(w), Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican, Shamar Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Kirk McKenzie, Joshua Bishop, Keemo Paul, Justin Greaves

Pakistan: Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Fazal, Awais Zafar, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Sajid Khan, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Khurram Shahzad, Ghazi Ghori, Ubaid Shah, Ali Usman, Saud Shakeel.

Here are all the details for the 1st Test between West Indies and Pakistan: When will the 1st Test between West Indies and Pakistan begin? The 1st Test between West Indies and Pakistan will begin on Saturday, July 25, at 7:30 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will the 1st Test between West Indies and Pakistan be played? The 1st Test between West Indies and Pakistan will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

Which channels will telecast the 1st Test between West Indies and Pakistan? The 1st Test between West Indies and Pakistan will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.