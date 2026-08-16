Devdutt Padikkal's Galle masterclass reshapes India's No.3 debate with a method even Rahul Dravid would appreciate

India arrived in Galle carrying questions about the future of their batting order. By the end of the opening day of their 600th Test, Devdutt Padikkal had supplied a rather persuasive answer to one of them. Padikkal walked in after Yashasvi Jaiswal's run-out had broken a promising opening partnership and finished the day unbeaten on 131 from 178 deliveries, his maiden Test century carrying India to 288 for two. It was an innings of considerable consequence within the match, but potentially an even more important one for the shape of India's Test batting beyond it. Devdutt Padikkal showing his expertise against spin against Sri Lanka. (PTI) KL Rahul provided stability alongside him, making 77 before retiring hurt, and the pair added 150 runs to drag Sri Lanka away from the opening they needed after India chose to bat. Shubman Gill's dismissal for 16 briefly offered the hosts another opening, but Padikkal remained, ensuring India finished a rain-interrupted day with control of both the scoreboard and the contest. The hundred itself will dominate the immediate conversation. The method behind it should interest India considerably more. Padikkal did not simply survive spin in Galle. He found a way of making Sri Lanka's preferred lengths work for him. Padikkal went backwards to move India forward

The defining statistic of Padikkal's innings was not his century or even his strike rate. It was where the runs came from. Of his 131 runs, 82 were scored from the back foot, off only 95 deliveries. He made 40 from 76 balls on the front foot, with the remaining nine coming when he advanced down the pitch.

Distribution of Devdutt Padikkal's runs (HT Digital)

For a Test innings in Galle, that is an unusual distribution. The conventional method against spin in these conditions generally begins with getting forward. Smother the turn, reach the pitch of the ball, sweep when required and occasionally advance to disturb the bowler's length. Padikkal did all of those things, but his principal weapon was different. He trusted the depth of his crease. Anything marginally short was quickly transformed into something genuinely short. He went deep enough to create additional time, opening up the pull, the punch and the ability to work the ball strongly through the leg side. It meant Sri Lanka's spinners could not simply settle into the familiar process of landing ball after ball on a good length and waiting for the surface to do the rest. That length was often Padikkal's scoring length. The tactical importance of it became apparent very early. Padikkal was prepared to use his feet against Prabath Jayasuriya and launched the left-arm spinner straight for six before he had properly settled into the innings. Sri Lanka were therefore presented with two conflicting problems. Go fuller, and Padikkal could advance. Pull the length back, and he was comfortable retreating and attacking from the crease. A spinner's greatest strength on a turning surface is often uncertainty over length. Padikkal reduced that uncertainty by giving himself two different scoring solutions. The tempo was as impressive as the technique Padikkal's innings was not played at one speed. That was another reason it looked like a genuine Test No. 3 innings rather than simply a talented batter cashing in on favourable conditions. He reached his half-century from 81 deliveries. The second fifty required only another 53. There was no frantic transformation between those phases. Padikkal simply expanded the number of balls he considered scoreable. Early in the innings, he was prepared to leave runs untouched while understanding the surface and Sri Lanka's plans. After the rain interruption, when the bowlers briefly found better rhythm and Asitha Fernando produced extra bounce, Padikkal did not attempt to manufacture momentum. He absorbed the spell. Once settled again, the scoring resumed. That ability matters at No. 3 because the position rarely offers the same match situation twice. Sometimes the batter arrives in the second over and effectively becomes an opener. Sometimes he enters after a century opening partnership and has to prevent the innings from losing momentum. Sometimes he has to repair damage; on other days, he must turn an advantage into domination. Padikkal's Galle innings contained several of those demands within a single day. He entered during the first session after an unexpected wicket. He rebuilt alongside Rahul. He became the more dominant partner as the stand developed. He restarted after interruptions. He watched Rahul leave injured, and Gill come and go, yet his own innings retained its shape. That adaptability is exactly what India have struggled to consistently find at first drop. Also Read: Devdutt Padikkal scripts rare history with maiden Test century, ends India's long drought at No.3 A little Rahul Dravid in the responsibility, not the method Any Karnataka batter beginning to establish himself at No. 3 for India will inevitably find Rahul Dravid somewhere in the conversation. The comparison should not be stretched into the lazy territory of declaring Padikkal the next Dravid. They are very different batters, operating in different eras and with markedly different methods.

Rahul Dravid is the gold standard for India at number 3 in Test cricket. (X Images)