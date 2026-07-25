Ishan, Tilak fifties help India win, seal Zimbabwe T20I series

New Delhi: India sealed the three-match T20I series after a commanding all-round display saw them thump Zimbabwe by 90 runs in the second game at Harare on Saturday, taking a 2-0 lead. The rode on impressive contributions from Ishan Kishan (81-44b) and Tilak Varma (60*-29b) before a disciplined bowling performance settled the issue. Ishan Kishan scored a 44-ball 81 in the second T20I match against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club in Harare. (AFP)

The visitors, under skipper Shreyas Iyer, took an unassailable lead. Defending a huge 219/5, India barely allowed Zimbabwe to settle into the daunting chase. The hosts were eventually bowled out for 129 after losing five wickets inside the first nine overs, effectively ending the contest long before the finish.

Zimbabwe briefly threatened through Brian Bennett, whose hit 32 off 19 deliveries. The opener welcomed debutant pacer Yash Thakur with a six and a four in quick succession. However, Thakur (2/30) responded by forcing Bennett into a mistimed ramp shot that was taken by wicketkeeper Kishan.

That breakthrough triggered a collapse as India’s bowlers tightened the screws. While Ryan Burl (20) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (24) offered fleeting resistance, the hosts never built a meaningful partnership.

Abhishek Sharma proved an unlikely star with the ball, claiming 3/17 with his left-arm spin, while Thakur and Prince Yadav (2/10) chipped in with two wickets apiece. Even Tilak Varma rolled his arm over to enter the wickets column as India wrapped up the innings in 17.5 overs.

The victory helped Iyer secure his first T20I series win as captain after suffering back-to-back series defeats against Ireland and England.

“I feel it’s all about the attitude. Don’t dwell too much on previous performances. Keep moving forward and, more importantly, stay in the present. You’ve got to maximise every opportunity you get. Tomorrow is another opportunity, so we’re looking forward to it,” said Iyer after the match.

Earlier, India’s innings recovered impressively after a shaky start. Asked to bat, the visitors slipped to 29/2 following the early dismissals of Abhishek Sharma and the in-form Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Kishan, however, steadied the innings with maturity before shifting gears superbly. He first stitched together a 66-run stand with Iyer (25) before adding a match-winning 94-run partnership with Tilak Varma.

The wicketkeeper-batter reached his fifty in 31 balls but accelerated brilliantly thereafter, adding 31 runs in 13 more deliveries. Bennett’s off-spin disappeared for consecutive boundaries, while Brad Evans bore the brunt of Kishan’s late assault.

Tilak complemented him perfectly with an unbeaten fifty after recent criticism over his strike rate. The left-hander brought up his half-century in just 23 balls and showcased timing and power, striking three successive boundaries off Muzarabani before launching Evans over midwicket for a towering six.

The duo’s calculated aggression helped India add 61 runs in the final five overs, ensuring that Zimbabwe were left chasing an imposing target that ultimately proved far beyond reach.

Towards the end, Rinku Singh (12) and Shivam Dube (6*) also provided some handy hits to help India post that total.

Brief scores:

India 219/5 (I Kishan 81, T Varma 60*). Zimbabwe 129 in 17.5 overs (B Bennett 32, Y Thakur 2/30, P Yadav 2/10, A Sharma 3/17). India won by 90 runs.