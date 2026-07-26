Mature Vaibhav Sooryavanshi helps India cruise past Zimbabwe

Kolkata: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit a mature fifty and Mayank Yadav took 3/29 to headline India’s comfortable 35-run victory against Zimbabwe in the third T20I at Harare on Sunday for a 3-0 series sweep. India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on way to his top-score of 81 in the third and final T20 International against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club ground on Sunday. (AFP)

Sooryavanshi’s 81 off 49 balls was the cornerstone of India’s 192 that proved comfortably above par on a surface where stroke-making became progressively harder. Ryan Burl scored a 43-ball 54 but Zimbabwe were never really in the hunt.

With 151 runs, he was declared Player-of-the-Series. However, for a change, this was an innings that underlined not just his power, but the 15-year-old’s growing maturity.

There were flashes of the familiar Sooryavanshi though. Sikandar Raza’s opening over yielded two boundaries despite the off-spinner extracting turn, while Blessing Muzarabani’s extra pace disappeared over long leg courtesy of a breathtaking hook. But unlike many of his previous T20 innings, this was not an all-out assault from the first ball. It was built on judgement as much as aggression.

Zimbabwe’s quicks generated awkward bounce and repeatedly nailed the wide yorkers after the Powerplay. Resisting the temptation to manufacture big shots, Sooryavanshi instead swayed under the bouncer, respected the yorkers and collected singles while waiting for scoring opportunities. His first 30 runs were as much about survival as domination.

India raced to 64/1 in the Powerplay before the surface slowed noticeably. The middle overs produced only 81 runs in nine overs as Zimbabwe’s spinners varied their pace and lengths effectively. It was in this phase that Sooryavanshi demonstrated another dimension to his batting.

He picked his moments expertly. Wessly Madhevere was reverse-swept over third man and was driven straight for four off the next delivery. Against Raza, he adjusted brilliantly after charging down the pitch, converting what could have been a miscued loft into a 102-metre straight six.

Sooryavanshi’s second T20I fifty came with a cut to deep point, after which he removed his gloves and formed the letter ‘A’ with his fingers in a gesture of gratitude to his mother Aarti. It was a restrained celebration that reflected the measured nature of his innings.

“I just tried to give my team a good start. What I do at practice, I try to replicate it in the match as well,” Sooryavanshi told the broadcasters after the match.

Ishan Kishan (29 off 26 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (27 off 18 balls) contributed useful cameos around him before Rinku Singh (25 off 14 balls) provided the finishing kick. Sooryavanshi looked set for a maiden international hundred after smashing Madhevere into the stands to move into the 80s, only for Brad Evans to sprint in from long-off and complete a superb diving catch to end the innings on 81 from 49 balls, studded with eight fours and four sixes.

If Sooryavanshi laid the platform, India’s bowlers ensured there would be no drama in the chase. Mayank Yadav needed just one ball to make his mark, removing Brian Bennett with the opening delivery of the innings, immediately putting Zimbabwe on the back foot. Ben Curran and Dion Myers were unable to inject momentum during a subdued Powerplay before Yash Thakur struck twice in two balls, dismissing Myers and Raza to effectively end the contest. Burl fought a lone battle with a gritty fifty, but Zimbabwe were never able to threaten India’s total.

Brief scores: India 192/5 (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 81, Ishan Kishan 29, Brad Evans 2/41). Zimbabwe 157/7 (Ryan Burl 54, Mayank Yadav 3/29, Yash Thakur 2/45). India won by 35 runs.