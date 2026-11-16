From weddings to birthday parties: Psychotherapist reveals why we feel guilty about missing social celebrations
From people-pleasing to fear of missing out, the psychotherapist explains the psychology behind attending every social celebration.
Most people have, at some point, dragged themselves to a birthday party, an anniversary dinner, or a relative’s housewarming when they really didn’t feel like going. They were tired, had other things on their mind, or simply wanted a quiet evening at home, but they went anyway because saying no felt wrong. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD, psychotherapist, life alchemist, coach, healer, founder and director of Gateway of Healing, explained the psychology behind this obligation.
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Fear of offending someone
According to Dr Tugnait, a lot of people worry that if they skip a function, the host will take it personally. In Indian families especially, missing a cousin’s engagement or a neighbour’s puja can easily turn into a complaint that keeps coming up for years. So people go, mostly to avoid hearing about it later.
Learning to choose
Nobody can be everywhere, and trying to be usually leaves people drained and a little resentful. It helps to pick the occasions that really matter, and for the rest, send a warm message or a small gift, or just make a phone call. Most people are far more understanding than we give them credit for.
Celebrations are meant to be happy occasions, and turning up only out of pressure takes a lot of that joy away. When people start saying yes to the events they actually want to be at, they tend to enjoy them much more, and the hosts can usually tell the difference too.
Keeping relationships going
Some invitations come from people we hardly see anymore, and showing up feels like the only way to stay in touch. There’s also an unspoken worry that if they don’t attend someone’s celebration, that person might not turn up for theirs either.
Guilt about saying no
“Many of us grew up being told that turning down an invitation is rude. So even as adults, declining feels wrong somehow, and people end up going just to get rid of the guilt, even if they don’t enjoy a single minute of it,” explained Dr Tugnait.
Worried about missing out
Seeing photos and stories from an event they skipped can make people feel left out. Sometimes they say yes simply because they don’t want to be the only one who wasn’t there.
Note for the readers: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice. Please consult a qualified expert for personalised guidance.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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