Dilbar singer Dhvani Bhanushali announces engagement, flaunts ring in dreamy pictures with boyfriend Yash Bhanushali

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Yash Bhanushali, on Friday, giving fans a glimpse of the special moment through a series of pictures on Instagram. The singer shared photographs from the dreamy proposal, capturing the couple's happy moment as they took the next step in their relationship. Dhvani Bhanushali is engaged! Singer shares dreamy pictures with boyfriend Yash and shows off her ring.

Dhvani Bhanushali shares engagement photos The couple gave fans a glimpse of their romantic camping getaway, which turned into a special celebration of their relationship. Set against a stunning sunset by the water, the photos show them posing together beside a cosy tent and a beautifully arranged outdoor setup.

In one picture, the woman proudly shows off her engagement ring as the two smile for the camera. Other photographs capture them sharing a celebratory toast, with the man planting a kiss on her cheek. The final picture offers a closer look at the proposal setup, complete with a decorative arch bearing the word "FOREVER", candles and white chairs.

In one of the photographs, Dhvani is seen proudly flaunting her engagement ring. “Found me my cupcake for life (red heart emoji). Said yessss,” she captioned the post.