Dhvani Bhanushali: My Diwali spread is Gujarati food and a big scoop of icecream

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali, is all geared up to celebrate Diwali, filled with Gujarati traditions. She says, "This year, we have pujas in our office and home. We will visit a few family and friends' houses to meet up and celebrate, like every year. Decor is majorly very traditional with lights, diyas and kandeels.Keeping Gujarati traditions alive, we celebrate Padwa (Varsha Pratipada) which is New Years in a bigger way. So I will be going to my dadu's and nana nani's house for blessings, do gup sessions with cousins and just enjoy some family time." Dhvani Bhanushali

Dhvani adds that while she does not take on cooking responsibilities, she ensures she feasts on the festive meal. “No dieting for a week before Diwali to the end of the celebration. I gorge on Diwali specialties, sweets and home cooked food till I can't eat anymore. The spread is filled with Gujarati food and a big scoop of ice cream, ” she says adding , "But religiously, it is back to burning those calories and getting fit post these sessions.My specialty is eating food not cooking. My sister is an amazing baker and mom makes a fabulous spread. So we leave the making to them."

And what songs does she associate with Diwali? "Anything that is hardcore Bollywood on my dance playlist. I think it is time for someone to put together the best Bollywood Diwali songs in a playlist."

Moving on to her special outfit for the celebrations she says, "It is always simple and minimalistic. I love the Indian handloom kurtas or suits but definitely something that is lighter. I'm planning to attempt a nice traditional saree this time, but let's see."