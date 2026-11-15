Ahead of 26/11 anniv, 20-year-old with alleged anti-India links held for Chabad House recce

MUMBAI: A 20-year-old man has been arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for allegedly conducting recce of Colaba area, including the Chabad House, a key target of the 26/11 terror attacks, on alleged instructions of handlers linked to international criminal networks.

The arrest comes days before the 18th anniversary of the November 26, 2008 attacks, in which 175 people were killed and around 300 injured. The accused, identified as Yash Singh, a resident of Airoli, allegedly photographed sensitive locations, businesses, vehicles and establishments associated with Jewish citizens and foreign nationals, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) said.

The Navi Mumbai unit of the ATS began investigating Singh after receiving intelligence that he was in contact with suspected anti-India elements through social media. Interrogation allegedly revealed that he had been assigned the reconnaissance work by handlers linked to criminal networks and was paid for carrying it out.

Investigators also found that Singh was in contact with a group through Telegram. His alleged links led the ATS to an accused already arrested in a case registered at Thrissur East police station in Kerala under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The Navi Mumbai ATS alerted the Thrissur Police, whose team travelled to Navi Mumbai and questioned Singh. After establishing his alleged involvement in the Kerala case, the police arrested him.

ATS officers said international criminal networks, including the Shahzad Bhatti network, were using platforms such as Telegram, Instagram and WhatsApp to recruit unemployed youngsters and people facing financial difficulties for reconnaissance and other subversive activities, offering them money in return.

The ATS has urged young people and their families to be wary of approaches from unknown social media accounts and offers of money in exchange for photographs or information about sensitive locations.