Marco Rubio briefed on 26/11 attacks by Taj security chief who was present during 2008 attacks
Kudyadi was present at the hotel when the attacks took place in November 2008 and briefed Rubio on the events surrounding the terror strike.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was briefed on the 26/11 attacks by Taj Hotel's security head Sunil Kudyadi during a wreath-laying ceremony on Tuesday.
Kudyadi was present at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai when the deadly terrorist attack took place in 2008.
Taj security chief Sunil Kudyadi briefs Rubio on 26/11 attacks
This comes as Rubio and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar laid a wreath at the 26/11 memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel to honour the victims of the 2008 terror attacks.
"We must continue our strong partnership in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," Jaishankar said in a social media post.
Rubio said he had laid a wreath at the hotel in honour of the victims, including six American citizens.
"We remember those lost, honour the courage of those who responded, and reaffirm the enduring US-India partnership and our shared commitment to combating terrorism," he added.
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Rubio and Jaishankar discuss energy security, defence cooperation
Before his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited the 26/11 memorial at Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and laid a wreath in honour of the victims of the terror attacks, including six American citizens.
"In Mumbai, Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar and I discussed energy security and defense cooperation while reaffirming the importance of advancing the U.S.-India strategic partnership," Rubio said on X.
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said Rubio and Jaishankar had "productive discussions" on deepening US-India cooperation across defence, energy, emerging technologies and trade, as "we continue to build the unrivalled momentum in our bilateral partnership." Gor was also present at the meeting.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORPriyanjali Narayan
Priyanjali Narayan is a journalist with Hindustan Times based in New Delhi. She has over two years of experience covering national and international affairs, reporting on breaking news, producing in-depth explainers, and writing feature stories. Her work explores the political, social, and cultural dimensions of major events, with a focus on providing clear, nuanced, and accessible journalism for a broad audience.Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the India Today newsroom, where she specialised in explanatory journalism. There, she wrote detailed analyses of major domestic and international issues and produced feature stories that included interviews with prominent public figures. The role strengthened her ability to combine speed with depth in a fast-paced news environment.She holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in History from the University of Delhi. Her academic training continues to shape her storytelling, grounding her work in historical context and research-driven insight.Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading personal essays and fiction, and is often planning her next trip, always seeking stories that deepen her understanding of people and places.Read More