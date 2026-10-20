Marco Rubio India visit LIVE: US secretary of state arrives in Mumbai, to hold talks with Jaishankar on trade, defence
Marco Rubio India visit LIVE: India and the US are expected to explore ways to strengthen cooperation in key areas, including defence, security, technology and critical minerals, when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Mumbai on Tuesday.
US secretary of state Marco Rubio arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for his second visit to India this year. He is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his visit. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and his wife, Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio, were also present....Read More
India and the US are expected to explore ways to strengthen cooperation in key areas, including defence, security, technology and critical minerals, when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Mumbai on Tuesday, amid continuing strains in bilateral ties.
Rubio's schedule today
Rubio arrived at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
He is scheduled to lay a wreath at the Taj Memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel at 3.40 pm, followed by a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the same venue at 3.50 pm.
Later in the day, Rubio will attend the Freedom 250 reception at the Jio World Convention Centre at 6.35 pm.
Marco Rubio India visit LIVE: US envoy Sergio Gor looks forward to ‘productive visit’ as Marco Rubio arrives in Mumbai
Marco Rubio India visit LIVE: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday alongside US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, saying he looked forward to a “productive visit” to advance India-US ties.
In a post on X, Gor said, “Great to be back in Mumbai, this time with my friend @SecRubio. Looking forward to a productive visit and to advancing U.S.-India ties.”
In another post on X, the US envoy welcomed Rubio, who arrived in Mumbai with his wife, Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio.
“Welcome back to India!” Gor said.
Rubio is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his visit.
Marco Rubio India visit LIVE: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis meets Marco Rubio at Mumbai's Gateway of India
Marco Rubio India visit LIVE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was seen with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor was also present.
Marco Rubio India visit LIVE: US secretary of state's schedule in Mumbai today, to meet Jaishankar and attend Freedom 250 reception
Marco Rubio India visit LIVE: US secretary of state Marco Rubio arrived at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday. He is scheduled to lay a wreath at the Taj Memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel at 3.40 pm, before meeting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the same venue at 3.50 pm.
Later in the day, Rubio will attend the Freedom 250 reception at the Jio World Convention Centre at 6.35 pm.