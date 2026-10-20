Marco Rubio India visit LIVE: US secretary of state arrives in Mumbai, to hold talks with Jaishankar on trade, defence

India and the US are expected to explore ways to strengthen cooperation in key areas, including defence, security, technology and critical minerals, when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Mumbai on Tuesday, amid continuing strains in bilateral ties.

Rubio's schedule today

Rubio arrived at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

He is scheduled to lay a wreath at the Taj Memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel at 3.40 pm, followed by a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the same venue at 3.50 pm.

Later in the day, Rubio will attend the Freedom 250 reception at the Jio World Convention Centre at 6.35 pm.