Scoopful of nostalgia: Indian sweets and regional fruits are inspiring new ice cream flavours
Ice cream makers are reimagining regional fruits and traditional sweets as frozen treats. A lot of flavour-related experimentation is also done.
When it comes to ice cream, you are already familiar with popular flavours like butterscotch, chocolate, strawberry and vanilla. Then you have options such as Neapolitan and cookie dough. Desi favourites like kulfi and pista badam are also in demand. But beyond these standard, well-loved and known flavours, ice cream still has plenty of room for experimentation.
It is worth remembering that experimentation does not always have to include something unfamiliar or eccentric, especially when you can bring back your nostalgic favourites in a new format. Ice cream makers are seeing Indian sweets and seasonal fruits reimagined as scoops.
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We asked an industry expert about this change and which flavours are gaining ground. Suhas B Shetty, founder and CEO of Iceberg Organic Ice Creams, observed a growing affinity for flavours that are both nostalgic and local, which is where regional fruits and traditional sweets come in. But this does not mean that standard flavours are being replaced or have gone out of fashion.
“The shift is not about replacing classic flavours, but about expanding the definition of what ice cream can be,” he said. This means ice cream has so much potential as a frozen twist, giving your familiar twist a new format.
“Today's consumer is willing to experiment with something completely new, especially when there is an interesting ingredient or story behind it,” he added.
In India, there is a wealth of regional fruits, traditional sweets, and local ingredients to draw from. It provides plenty of scope for ice cream flavours that cater to both nostalgia and curiosity.
Regional fruits, reimagined by the scoop
Regional fruits such as mango, sitaphal, and fig are finding their way into ice cream, while combinations such as fig and almond provide another way to experiment with familiar ingredients.
Shetty attributed their appeal to familiarity combined with novelty. Indians already have a strong connection with regional fruits, traditional ingredients and desserts. Reimagining these as ice cream provides the comfort of a recognisable taste alongside the excitement of trying it in a new form.
“Mango continues to be one of the strongest and most universally loved flavour profiles, while sitaphal and fig-based flavours are also gaining attention among consumers looking to move beyond conventional options,” he said.
Jackfruit and tender coconut are other examples he mentioned. Experimentation also happens, beyond the usual fruit flavours, which unusual options such as smoky charcoal, which Shetty described as being made using burnt tender coconut shells.
Mithais as ice cream
Many traditional sweet flavours are being explored for ice cream. Shetty named examples such as Grameen Kulfi, Creamy Malai, Kaju Kismis, and Rose Gulkhand. He added, "The idea is not to merely recreate a traditional dessert in frozen form, but to take familiar Indian taste memories and reinterpret them through different textures, creaminess, and combinations.”
The key is authenticity, but the experience of eating it should also spark curiosity. The appeal of new flavours extends across generations. Gen Z and food enthusiasts both play a role in discovering new flavours, with social media encouraging experimentation and nostalgia drawing consumers towards familiar tastes.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More