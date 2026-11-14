Scoopful of nostalgia: Indian sweets and regional fruits are inspiring new ice cream flavours

When it comes to ice cream, you are already familiar with popular flavours like butterscotch, chocolate, strawberry and vanilla. Then you have options such as Neapolitan and cookie dough. Desi favourites like kulfi and pista badam are also in demand. But beyond these standard, well-loved and known flavours, ice cream still has plenty of room for experimentation.

It is worth remembering that experimentation does not always have to include something unfamiliar or eccentric, especially when you can bring back your nostalgic favourites in a new format. Ice cream makers are seeing Indian sweets and seasonal fruits reimagined as scoops.

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We asked an industry expert about this change and which flavours are gaining ground. Suhas B Shetty, founder and CEO of Iceberg Organic Ice Creams, observed a growing affinity for flavours that are both nostalgic and local, which is where regional fruits and traditional sweets come in. But this does not mean that standard flavours are being replaced or have gone out of fashion.

“The shift is not about replacing classic flavours, but about expanding the definition of what ice cream can be,” he said. This means ice cream has so much potential as a frozen twist, giving your familiar twist a new format.

“Today's consumer is willing to experiment with something completely new, especially when there is an interesting ingredient or story behind it,” he added.

In India, there is a wealth of regional fruits, traditional sweets, and local ingredients to draw from. It provides plenty of scope for ice cream flavours that cater to both nostalgia and curiosity.