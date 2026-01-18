Can't decide between brownies or cookie dough? Food blogger shares brookie cookie dough recipe with 28 grams of protein
If you're craving some rich, decadent dessert to satisfy your sweet cravings, this recipe is perfect - easy to make and comes loaded with proteins!
When a dessert craving hits but you can’t decide between rich brownie batter and indulgent cookie dough, choosing just one can feel like a compromise. The good news? You don’t have to. This clever dessert brings together the best of both worlds - while also delivering a generous protein boost - proving that a sweet treat can be both satisfying and nourishing at the same time.
Fitness influencer Juliana, who goes by Fit Foodie Jules on social media, has shared a mesmerising protein brookie cookie dough recipe that packs an impressive 28 grams of protein. In an Instagram video shared on August 15, 2025, she explains, “Deciding between brownie batter and cookie dough for dessert? Why choose? This recipe combines both, and it's absolutely stunning. Not only is it delicious, but it's also full of nourishing ingredients to keep you satisfied and happy.”
Ingredients
- 30g oat flour
- 25g vegan vanilla protein powder
- 10g powdered peanut butter
- 5g cocoa powder
- 10g dark chocolate
- 5 to 10g chocolate chips
- 50 to 100ml milk
- Splash of vanilla extract
Method
- In a bowl, mix all the dry ingredients except the cocoa powder.
- Gradually add the milk, a little at a time, until a soft dough forms. Stir in the vanilla essence, then gently fold in the chocolate chips.
- Divide the dough into two portions. Mix cocoa powder into one portion to create the brownie batter.
- In a lined dish, layer the cookie dough and brownie batter as desired.
- Melt the chocolate and drizzle it over the top, using a spoon to spread it evenly.
- Refrigerate for two to four hours until set, then slice and enjoy.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
