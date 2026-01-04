Chocolate cake for breakfast? Fitness influencer shares double chocolate baked oats recipe which packs 34g of protein

Looking for a breakfast idea that feels indulgent yet fuels your day the right way? What if chocolate cake was on the menu - without the sugar crash or guilt? Baked oats are fast becoming a breakfast favourite for good reason: they’re wholesome, protein-rich and surprisingly decadent. Made with simple baking staples and just seven ingredients, this version delivers the comfort of a rich chocolate cake while keeping things nutritious, making it a perfect, fuss-free option for busy mornings. Try out Juliana's decadent double chocolate baked oats recipe for tomorrow's breakfast!(Pinterest)

Fitness influencer Juliana, who goes by Fit Foodie Jules on social media, has shared a healthy, vegan double chocolate baked oats recipe which tastes exactly like a rich, decadent chocolate cake and packs a total of 34 grams of protein. The best part is that you can have it for breakfast and you’ll never crave chocolate cake again!

In an Instagram video shared on July 7, 2025, the influencer highlights, “This recipe is full of good nutrients, high in protein, and tastes like a decadent chocolate cake. If this isn't what you would want for breakfast, I don't know what is!”

Ingredients

50g oat flour (or blended oats)

5g cocoa powder

25g vegan chocolate protein powder

½ tsp baking powder

140 to 150ml liquid (can be plain water)

1 square of dark chocolate

Dark chocolate chips for topping

Method

In a bowl, combine all the ingredients except the chocolate and mix well until you get a smooth, pourable batter.

Pour the batter into a greased, oven-safe baking dish.

Place the square of chocolate in the centre of the batter.

Gently cover the chocolate with a little more batter so it stays hidden inside.

Sprinkle chocolate chips evenly over the top.

Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 20-25 minutes, until it is set and cooked through.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.