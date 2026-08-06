Walk barefoot for 15 minutes every day: Cardiologist Dr Alok Chopra says to improve your health get your feet on ground

Walking barefoot has been known to benefit your overall physical well-being. On August 6, Dr Alok Chopra, a cardiologist with over 40 years of experience, listed how this simple practise does so in an Instagram post he captioned, “Reconnect with the Earth.”

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According to the cardiologist, walking barefoot on grass, sand, or soil is a simple way to reconnect with nature and improve your health as it may help promote relaxation, reduce stress, and support overall well-being. He suggested that walking barefoot for just 15 to 30 minutes a day can make a meaningful addition to a healthy lifestyle.

What happens when bare feet touch the Earth? Dr Alok Chopra explained that when our bare feet touch the ground, the body discharges excess electrical charge into the Earth. Explaining how it helps, he shared, “This helps restore the body's natural electrical balance by supporting the repolarisation of cells.” He further added, “Repolarisation is the process of restoring a cell's natural electrical charge after it has been disrupted.”

As for why repolarisation is important, the cardiologist stressed that repolarised red blood cells may move more freely, supporting healthy circulation.