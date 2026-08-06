Walk barefoot for 15 minutes every day: Cardiologist Dr Alok Chopra says to improve your health get your feet on ground
Walking barefoot on grass or sand, as suggested by cardiologist Dr Alok Chopra, can enhance physical well-being.
Walking barefoot has been known to benefit your overall physical well-being. On August 6, Dr Alok Chopra, a cardiologist with over 40 years of experience, listed how this simple practise does so in an Instagram post he captioned, “Reconnect with the Earth.”
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According to the cardiologist, walking barefoot on grass, sand, or soil is a simple way to reconnect with nature and improve your health as it may help promote relaxation, reduce stress, and support overall well-being. He suggested that walking barefoot for just 15 to 30 minutes a day can make a meaningful addition to a healthy lifestyle.
What happens when bare feet touch the Earth?
Dr Alok Chopra explained that when our bare feet touch the ground, the body discharges excess electrical charge into the Earth. Explaining how it helps, he shared, “This helps restore the body's natural electrical balance by supporting the repolarisation of cells.” He further added, “Repolarisation is the process of restoring a cell's natural electrical charge after it has been disrupted.”
As for why repolarisation is important, the cardiologist stressed that repolarised red blood cells may move more freely, supporting healthy circulation.
Benefits of walking barefoot
According to the cardiologist, there are many benefits to walking barefoot on earth, such as:
- Helps you to release accumulated electrical charge through contact with the Earth's surface.
- Helps you reduce stress and promote relaxation.
- Supports emotional well-being, mental clarity, and a greater sense of calm, balance, and restful sleep.
- Helps you reconnect with nature and stay present.
How to do it right
The cardiologist suggests:
- Walk barefoot on grass, soil, sand, or natural ground.
- Spend 15 to 30 minutes in direct contact with the Earth.
- Ideally, practising grounding early in the morning gives restorative benefits.
- Make it a regular part of your daily routine.
Dr Alok Chopra is a renowned Delhi-based cardiologist with 40 years of experience. He completed his MBBS and postgraduate studies at Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi. He is also a member of the Royal College of Physicians, London. After completing his residency at GB Pant Hospital, New Delhi, he served as a lecturer in the Department of Cardiology at the Royal Postgraduate Medical School, Hammersmith Hospital, London. Dr Chopra specialises in diseases of the heart and circulatory system.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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