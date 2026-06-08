Kareena Kapoor's trainer suggests 10 home gym equipment to improve your health

Strength training helps you manage your weight, maintain muscle strength, and stay healthy in the long run. More people are realising it can boost metabolism and help prevent injuries. Many are now using lightweight strength-training tools that fit easily in small spaces. This makes it possible to stay active and build strength at home without a full gym. This has led to "living room workouts," where a few simple strength-training tools can provide good results, whether you exercise in a garage or a spare bedroom. Best home gym equipment to work out in the comfort of your home. (Pexels) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times. Read more Read less 10 best fitness equipment for your home gym HT Shop Now got fitness trainer Mahesh Ghanekar, who trains actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan, to curate a list of the top 10 must-have items for your home gym to help you reach your fitness goals. 1. Lifelong Iron Single Adjustable Dumbbell Set

The Lifelong Iron Single Adjustable Dumbbell Set offers a convenient way to work out. It provides weight options from 2.5 kg to 12.5 kg in a compact design. You can easily switch between weights to customise your workout. The set includes a dumbbell storage tray. The brand claims the dumbbell is made from durable iron and comes with a 6-month warranty. How to use: First, choose your desired weight by adjusting the weight plates to match your fitness level. Turn the dial or use the mechanism to lock the weight in place, ensuring it is secure. Once set, hold the dumbbell with both hands to perform exercises such as bicep curls, tricep extensions, or shoulder presses. After your workout, put the dumbbell back in the storage tray to keep your space tidy. 2. Cockatoo ADB-01 2.5 kg – 24 kg Adjustable Dumbbell Set

2 . Cockatoo ADB-01 2.5 KG- 24 Kg Adjustable Dumbbell Set, Home Workout Gym Equipment Men and Women, Quick One-Second Adjustment 15-IN-1 Dumbbell Dumbbells Set For Home Gym(1 Year Warranty) (24 Kg, Red) Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Cockatoo ADB-01 Adjustable Dumbbell Set (2.5 kg – 24 kg) is a versatile option for your workouts. It is made from strong silicon steel and aluminium alloy, with a rubber cover for durability and comfort. This dumbbell set is perfect for home gyms and is designed for safe, stable workouts. The brand claims this set lets you perform a variety of exercises to improve your overall fitness. How to use: First, choose the weight by turning the dial or selecting the weight plate for each dumbbell. Make sure both dumbbells are set to the same weight for balanced workouts. Start with warm-up exercises to prepare your muscles. Then mix in exercises like biceps curls, triceps extensions, shoulder presses, and squats to target different muscle groups. Keep a firm grip on the handles and move slowly to avoid injury. Get great deals on top gym benches for your home workouts. 3. Protoner FLTBNCH Weight Training Fitness Bench

Improve your weight-training sessions with the Protoner FLTBNCH Weight Training Fitness Bench. This versatile bench can hold up to 250 kg, including your weight. It features parallel bar dips and can be set to three positions: flat, incline, or decline. It also includes butterfly dips, leg extension, and leg curl options. How to use: To use the equipment effectively, first adjust it to your preferred position, flat, incline, or decline, depending on your exercises. For parallel bar dips, grip the bars tightly, lower your body until your elbows are at 90 degrees, then push back up to the start. When doing butterfly dips, sit on the bench with your feet on the floor, then use the butterfly apparatus to target your chest muscles. For leg exercises, do leg extensions or leg curls to strengthen your quadriceps and hamstrings. 4. Life Line Fitness LB-311 Adjustable Bench with 8 Levels

The Life Line Fitness LB-311 Adjustable Bench has 8 adjustable backrest levels to suit your workout needs. It has a strong triangular design for stability and can hold up to 330 lbs. You can use it for incline, flat, and decline positions, and it also has a 90-degree shoulder press position. This bench is great for free-weight exercises such as dumbbell rows, bench presses, dumbbell curls, dumbbell pullovers, and shoulder presses. The cushioned seat has sweatproof padding for comfort and safety. The brand offers a 1-year warranty on the frame. How to use: To use the bench effectively, first adjust the backrest to the desired position. You can choose from eight incline, flat, or decline settings to match your workout. Make sure the bench is stable and locked in place before you start any exercises. For strength training, use the bench to support free-weight exercises such as dumbbell rows or bench presses, and maintain proper form. For overhead lifts, set the backrest to the 90-degree shoulder press position. Grip the weights firmly and keep your back flat against the bench for safety. Get great discounts on kettlebells 5. Amazon Basics Cast-Iron Kettlebell

The Amazon Basics Cast-Iron Kettlebell is designed for a variety of resistance-training exercises. It is made from high-quality cast iron, making it strong, durable, and rust-resistant. The kettlebell features wide, textured handles for a comfortable, secure grip. This product weighs 10 kg and comes with a one-year limited warranty. How to use: Choose a workout space with enough room to move around easily. Hold the kettlebell with both hands using its wide, textured handle for a secure grip. Start with basic exercises like swings, goblet squats, or deadlifts. Focus on your form and control. Keep your back straight and engage your core to avoid injury. 6. Kakss Vinyl Half Coating Kettlebell for Gym

The Kakss Vinyl Half-Coating Kettlebell is made of pure iron for durability and strength. You can use it for various exercises, such as the kettlebell clean and press, high pull, snatch, lunge, squat, and two-handed swing. The brand claims this kettlebell is free from toxic materials. How to use: Start by choosing a kettlebell weight that suits your fitness level and goals. Begin with simple exercises, such as the two-handed kettlebell swing, to learn proper form. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, hold the kettlebell with both hands, swing it between your legs, and then thrust it forward to shoulder height. Once you're comfortable, try more advanced moves like the kettlebell clean and press. For this, lift the kettlebell from the floor to your shoulder, then press it overhead. Include a variety of exercises, such as the high pull, snatch, lunge, and squat, to target different muscle groups and improve your overall strength and fitness. Get special deals and discounts on gym belts 7. Aurion by 10 Club Sued Leather Powerlifting Gym Belt

The Aurion by 10 Club Sued Leather Powerlifting Gym Belt provides strong core support. It helps improve comfort and prevents chafing or irritation. This gym belt is 5 mm thick and fits waist sizes of 30-36 inches. You can use it for various exercises, such as squats, deadlifts, and bench presses. It also supports your lower back and may enhance your overall lifting performance. How to use: Choose a belt that fits your waist comfortably within the 30-36 inch range. Before you exercise, wrap the belt around your waist, just above your hips. Adjust it to provide firm support without limiting your movement. Fasten the belt securely so it feels snug but not too tight to avoid discomfort. Whether you're doing squats, deadlifts, or bench presses, the belt should support your core and lower back, giving you stability. 8. Cosco Ankle Weight

Cosco Ankle Weights are made with Lycra and filled with iron sand. They are comfortable to wear and have an adjustable strap. These weights are great for core and leg workouts and may help improve your overall fitness. How to use: Start by adjusting the strap so it fits snugly around your ankle to avoid discomfort during your workout. You can use ankle weights with exercises like leg raises, squats, or core workouts. Begin with lighter weights to see how you feel, and increase the weight as you get stronger. Get exclusive discounts on the best gym balls 9. Strauss Anti-Burst Rubber Gym Ball

The Strauss Anti-Burst Rubber Gym Ball is designed to deflate slowly and resist bursting. This feature helps lower the risk of falls and injuries, providing you with better protection. The gym ball offers a stable base during workouts and can support your body weight. Its non-slip surface gives you grip for weighted exercises. This equipment is ergonomic and helps build overall muscle strength. Made from high-quality rubber, this gym ball is easy to balance and remains stable. How to use: Choose a workout space with enough room to move. Inflate the ball to the appropriate size for your weight and height. Sit on the ball with your feet flat on the ground, making sure it feels stable before starting exercises. For core workouts, lean back slightly while keeping your feet on the ground, or do crunches to strengthen your abs. You can also use the ball for stability exercises like planks or push-ups by placing your hands on it to add an extra challenge. For weight training, hold the ball while doing squats or lunges, keeping a firm grip on its non-slip surface. 10. Boldfit Gym Ball for Exercise

The Boldfit Gym Ball for Exercise deflates slowly thanks to its solid build. This 55 cm anti-burst ball can handle heavy weights. You can use it for many exercises, such as working on your abs or stretching your spine. The Swiss ball has a non-slip surface to help you grip it while you work out. How to use: Find a flat, open space to work out safely. Inflate the ball to 55 cm so it feels firm but comfortable. You can use the ball in different exercises. Sit on the ball with your feet flat on the ground to engage your core during ab workouts. Lie back on the ball to stretch your spine and improve flexibility. Keep a firm grip on the non-slip surface for safety while you move. You can also use the ball for dynamic exercises, such as push-ups or squats, to make them more challenging and improve your stability. Frequently asked questions (FAQs) How can I make sure the fitness equipment meets my needs? When you buy fitness equipment during an Amazon sale, first check the product description for size, weight limit, and user reviews. Compare features and read the questions and answers to ensure they align with your fitness goals. 2. Do discounted fitness equipment come with warranties? Most equipment comes with a warranty, even if it's on sale. Check the product description for warranty details. 3. Can I return fitness equipment I bought during Amazon sales? You can easily return the best fitness equipment you bought during the Amazon sale. First, check the product's return policy. This policy depends on both the seller and Amazon's rules.