Fitness influencer who lost 40 kg and reversed PCOS shares guilt-free pizza recipe which packs 25g protein

Craving pizza but trying not to derail your weight loss goals? You don’t have to choose between satisfaction and staying on track. With the right ingredients and a few smart swaps, it’s possible to enjoy a pizza that’s quick to make, genuinely filling and far healthier than its fast-food counterparts. This high-protein recipe delivers around 25 grams of protein, can be prepared in under 15 minutes, and even allows you to prep the batter in advance - making it easy to enjoy a guilt-free slice any day of the week. Try out Vanshika's healthy pizza recipe to satisfy your cravings without guilt!(Instagram)

Vanshika Khurana, a fitness influencer known as Fit.Khurana on Instagram, has shared her recipe for a super-healthy pizza that packs around 25 grams of protein while staying under 350 calories - making it a smart, satisfying, guilt-free alternative to fast-food pizzas for those looking to keep their weight in check.

In an Instagram video shared on January 23, she states, “Let me introduce you to my latest creation, a pizza that packs 25 grams of protein under 350 calories. When I weighed 100 kgs, Domino’s was my comfort food. But after losing 40 kgs and reversing my PCOS, I decided to create a pizza that I could eat every day without the guilt. You can also prep the batter in advance and make it any time under 15 minutes.”

Ingredients

For base:

1 cup soaked yellow moong dal

2 green chillies

2 cloves of garlic

Salt to taste

1 cup chopped spinach (Optional)

Seasoning - 1 tsp Kalaunji seeds, 1 tbsp oregano, 1 tbsp mixed herbs, ½ tsp pepper

For toppings:

90g low fat paneer

½ cube cheese

Any veggies of choice

2 tbsp pizza sauce (preferably homemade)

Basil leaves

Method

Grind soaked moong dal with chillies, garlic, salt and a little water to form a smooth batter. The consistency should be similar to dosa batter.

Add finely chopped spinach and seasonings to the batter and mix well.

Heat a non-stick tawa and pour a ladle of batter, spreading it slightly thicker than a regular cheela.

Once the cheela is partially cooked, evenly sprinkle low-fat crumbled paneer over the top.

Gently press the paneer into the uncooked side using a spatula so it adheres well.

Flip and cook for three to four minutes, until the paneer side turns golden.

Spread pizza sauce over the cooked cheela, then top with vegetables, fresh basil and cheese.

Cover and cook on a low flame for eight to 10 minutes, until the vegetables soften and the cheese melts.

Slice and serve hot.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.