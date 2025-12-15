Nutritionist shares winter special gluten-free, fibre-rich paratha recipe for weight loss with zero refined flour

Winter mornings are almost synonymous with garam-garam parathas, but the traditional versions - made largely with refined flour - can be heavy, low in fibre and unsuitable for those with gluten sensitivity. For those looking to enjoy the seasonal comfort without compromising on health goals, a smarter alternative may be the answer. This winter-special paratha recipe swaps refined flour for wholesome, gluten-free ingredients, offering a nourishing option that supports blood sugar balance and may even aid weight management. Khushi's paratha recipe is not only gluten free but also aids in weight management!(instagram/@nutritionwith_khushi)

Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and diabetes educator, has shared her winter special paratha recipe, which is not only gluten-free but also loaded with fibres and complex carbohydrates that digest slowly and help in blood sugar balance and weight management. In an Instagram video posted on December 14, the nutritionist shares her recipe of jowar-methi-mooli paratha, which uses zero refined flour, and can make for a wholesome addition to your winter breakfast menu.

Ingredients (for 3 parathas)

1 cup jowar atta (sorghum flour)

½ cup grated radish (mooli)

¼ cup chopped fresh methi (fenugreek leaves)

½ tsp ajwain (carom seeds)

½ tsp jeera (cumin seeds)

½ tsp red chilli powder

Salt to taste

1 tsp ginger-green chilli paste (optional)

1 tbsp curd or warm water (to help bind)

Ghee or cold-pressed oil for roasting

Method

Squeeze out extra water from grated radish. In a large bowl, add jowar atta, methi, radish, ajwain, jeera, haldi, and all spices. Use the radish moisture along with a spoon of curd or warm water to form a soft dough. Take a portion, pat it into a circle using your palms or roll between parchment sheets. Roast on a hot tawa with ghee or oil until golden brown spots appear on both sides. Pair with curd or mint chutney.

Health benefits

Khushi’s jowar-methi-mooli paratha is not only gluten-free but also rich in fibre and complex carbohydrates, which digest slowly and help support blood sugar balance and weight management.

She explains the several health benefits of her winter special recipe, stating, “This Jowar Methi Mooli Paratha is rich in fibre, helps manage inflammation, and keeps your gut happy. Methi supports blood sugar balance, jowar gives you gluten-free complex carbs, and mooli adds a detoxifying crunch.”

Moreover, she recommends using high-quality ghee to prepare these parathas, as it contains healthy fats such as butyric acid, which help slow the absorption of carbohydrates into the bloodstream.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.