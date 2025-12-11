Why is gluten-free not optional for some people? Doctor explains condition that triggers autoimmune reaction to gluten

Gluten-free eating may seem like just another wellness trend, but for many people it is a medical necessity - one that can mean the difference between health and serious harm. For individuals with this condition, even a crumb of gluten can trigger a dangerous autoimmune reaction, causing the body to attack its own intestines and leading to wide-ranging symptoms. Eating bread can lead to severe complications in some people.(Unsplash)

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is raising awareness about a gut condition in which eating gluten triggers an autoimmune response that causes the immune system to attack the body’s own intestines - a condition known as coeliac disease. In an Instagram video posted on 11 December, the physician explains how, for some individuals, something as simple as eating bread can trigger the body to attack itself, outlining the range of symptoms, diagnostic methods, and treatment options.

What is coeliac disease?

According to Dr Sood, for some individuals, even a single bite of bread can become deeply uncomfortable, triggering an autoimmune response that attacks the small intestine and impacts nutrient absorption. He explains, “Coeliac disease is an autoimmune disorder where eating gluten, the protein found in wheat, barley, and rye, causes the immune system to attack the lining of the small intestine. This will injure the villi, the tiny finger-like structures that absorb nutrients, and when they're damaged, the body can't take in what it needs.”

Symptoms

The physician explains that because coeliac disease targets the small intestine, it often presents with digestive symptoms such as diarrhoea or bloating - but its effects are by no means limited to the gut. He elaborates, “Coeliac disease can show up as diarrhea, abdominal pain, bloating, weight loss, anaemia, fatigue, or even bone or skin problems.”

However, some people don’t experience any digestive symptoms at all, and Dr Sood notes that the condition can instead manifest as inflammation in various parts of the body.

How is it diagnosed?

The physician notes that coeliac disease can be identified through specific blood tests that measure antibody levels associated with the condition or a biopsy of the intestines. He states, “Diagnosis usually starts with a blood test looking for antibodies like anti-tissue, transglutaminase, IgA, and is confirmed with an intestinal biopsy to see the villi directly.”

Treatment

According to Dr Sood, the only viable treatment for the condition is a lifelong gluten-free diet. He explains, “The only treatment is a strict lifelong gluten-free diet. Even tiny amounts of gluten like crumbs, cross-contamination or hidden ingredients can keep the immune system active and prevent healing. The good news is that with the right diet, the intestine can repair itself and most symptoms will improve dramatically.”

