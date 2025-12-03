Gastroenterologist says unexplained diarrhoea and constipation are red flags of colon cancer; shares 4 symptoms

If you’ve noticed blood in your stool or your bowel habits keep shifting - suddenly becoming constipated or experiencing bouts of unexplained diarrhoea - it may be more serious than you think. Colon cancer is increasingly showing up in people in their 30s, and these early warning signs are often the first red flags your body sends. Before you brush them off as routine digestive issues, it’s important to understand what they could indicate and why timely attention matters. If you are experiencing these symptoms, Dr Salhab recommends seeking medical attention at once.(Pixabay)

Also Read | Does matcha cause iron deficiency? Florida gastroenterologist explains how and shares ways to minimise impact

Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist and health content creator from Florida, specialising in digestion, liver, pancreas and nutrition, has outlined four hallmark signs of colon cancer that people in their 30s should watch out for. In an Instagram video posted on December 3, the gastroenterologist explains why these signs point towards colon cancer and recommends seeking prompt medical attention if you notice these signs.

Unexplained fatigue

According to Dr Salhab, persistent fatigue that makes you sleep more than usual may be linked to anaemia resulting from colon cancer. He explains, “The worsening fatigue causing you to sleep more is because colon cancers can bleed over time causing iron deficiency anemia and a low blood level can cause worsening fatigue.”

Night sweats

Night sweats are a common symptom of colon cancer, which the gastroenterologist links to inflammatory proteins released by cancer cells. He highlights, “Night sweats are due to the fact that the cancers release inflammatory proteins that can result in inappropriate fevers and night sweats.”

Change in bowel habits

According to Dr Salhab, the first warning sign of colon cancer is often a shift in bowel habits - whether that’s increased constipation or episodes of uncontrolled diarrhoea. He elaborates, “The constipation is usually due to the blockage of stool from the cancer. Sometimes the uncontrollable diarrhea is water making its way around the cancer, which can be hard to control.”

Blood in stool

The gastroenterologist flags seeing blood in your poop as one of the most telling signs of colon cancer, and you should seek immediate medical attention if the bleeding persists. He states, “One of the hallmarks of colon cancer, which is seeing blood in your stool.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.