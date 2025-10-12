Deep cleaning for Diwali? Nutritionist shares 7 kitchen items to get rid of that are silently harming your health

As Diwali approaches, deep cleaning your home is not just about dusting and decluttering - it’s also the perfect time to evaluate what’s sitting in your kitchen. Many everyday items that seem harmless can silently harm your health, leaching toxins or contributing to inflammation and other issues over time. This festive season, consider discarding such items and replacing them with safer, healthier alternatives to keep both your home and body in top shape. Get rid of these toxic kitchen items this Diwali!(Unsplash)

Also Read | Nutritionist shares 7 holistic anti aging tips your future self will thank you for: Collagen, citrus fruits and more

Certified dietician Kiran Kukreja, an expert in weight management as well as skin and hair health, has highlighted seven kitchen items you should consider discarding while doing your Diwali cleaning this year. In an Instagram video posted on October 11, she points out that these items are silently harming your health - even adding toxins to your body - and recommends safer alternatives.

1. Refined vegetable oil

Kiran advises avoiding refined vegetable oils, which can trigger chronic inflammation in the body. Instead, she recommends healthier alternatives such as cold-pressed mustard, coconut, or groundnut oils.

2. Packaged spices

According to Kiran, you should get rid of packaged spices “because there is a high risk of adulteration in them. Instead, choose whole spices and grind them fresh at home.”

3. Refined sugar

Refined sugar is heavily processed and can be detrimental to health. The dietician recommends opting for Daga Mishri, a natural, unprocessed alternative, while emphasising that it should still be used in moderation.

4. Aluminium and non-stick utensils

Aluminium and old non-stick utensils are harmful since their chemical coating can leach into the food you are cooking, ending up on your plate and raising toxicity levels in your body. Instead, Kiran recommends using cast iron or stainless steel cookware.

5. Soybean chunks

Processed soybean chunks are extremely unhealthy since they hardly contain any protein. The nutritionist explains, “They mostly contain maida (refined flour), which reduces the nutritional value. Instead, choose whole soybeans for pure protein and essential nutrients.”

6. Aluminium foil

According to Kiran, wrapping hot food in aluminium foil can cause the metal to leach into the food. She recommends using parchment paper as a safer alternative for packaging.

Also Read | Nutritionist shares 10 ‘good’ foods to avoid for different diseases: ‘Avoid spinach, mushroom if you have…’

7. Plastic tiffin boxes

The nutritionist warns against using plastic tiffin boxes, as harmful compounds from the plastic can leach into your food. Alternatives like glass or stainless steel containers are much safer.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.