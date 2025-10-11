Diwali 2025: When will Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Bengaluru and other cities celebrate Diwali; know city-wise timings

Diwali 2025: Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is a festival of lights, celebrated with pomp every year. It symbolises the victory of good over evil, and light over darkness. Every year, it is celebrated on the 15th day of the Kartik month (the darkest night of the year) as per the Hindu lunar calendar. Diwali 2025: This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 20 in some places and on October 21 in other cities. (Gemini)

Also Read | Dhanteras 2025: When is Dhanteras? Know date, muhurat, city-wise timings, significance, puja vidhi and more

This year, there is some confusion around the right date for celebrating Diwali. Astrologer Sidhharrth S Kumaar of NumroVani told Hindustan Times that the uncertainty lies in the Amavasya Tithi, which falls on both October 20 and 21. Therefore, cities where the sunset occurs on or before 5:30 PM should celebrate on October 21, and where it is after 5:30 PM should celebrate on October 20.

Diwali 2025: When will Delhi celebrate Diwali?

This year, Delhi will celebrate Diwali on October 20, as the sunset is scheduled to occur at 5:46 PM, according to the Drik Panchang.

Diwali 2025: When will Mumbai celebrate Diwali?

Mumbai will celebrate Diwali on October 20, as the sunset is scheduled to occur at 6:12 PM.

Diwali 2025: When will Gurugram celebrate Diwali?

For people living in Gurugram, Diwali falls on October 20, as the sunset is scheduled to occur at 5:47 PM.

Diwali 2025: When will Bengaluru celebrate Diwali?

This year, Bengaluru will celebrate Diwali on October 20, as the sunset is scheduled to occur at 5:58 PM.

Diwali 2025: When will Kolkata celebrate Diwali?

Kolkata will celebrate Diwali on October 21, as the sunset is scheduled to occur at 5:07 PM.

Diwali 2025: City-wise date and Lakshmi puja muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, here is the full list of city-wise dates and Lakshmi puja muhurat for Diwali:

City Date and Lakshmi Puja Muhurat Pune 7:38 PM to 8:37 PM, October 20 Chennai 7:20 PM to 08:14 PM, October 20 Ahmedabad 7:36 PM to 8:40 PM, October 20 Hyderabad 7:21 PM to 8:19 PM, October 20 Jaipur 7:17 PM to 8:25 PM, October 20 Noida 7:07 PM to 8:18 PM, October 20 Chandigarh 7:06 PM to 8:19 PM, October 20 Kolkata 5:06 PM to 5:54 PM, October 21 Bengaluru 7:31 PM to 8:25 PM, October 20 Bhubaneshwar 5:19 PM to 5:54 PM, October 21 Mumbai 7:41 PM to 8:41 PM, October 20 Gurugram 7:09 PM to 8:19 PM, October 20 New Delhi 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM, October 20 View All Prev Next

Meanwhile, on the auspicious day of Diwali, people decorate their homes with rangoli, diyas, lights, flowers, and ornaments. They also wear new clothes, worship Maa Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, and perform Shradh for their ancestors. On Diwali, Lakshmi Puja should be performed during Pradosh Kaal, which begins after sunset and lasts approximately 2 hours and 24 minutes.