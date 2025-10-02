Is Diwali on October 20 or 21? Astrologer reveals why there’s a confusion this time, which city should celebrate when

Every year, Diwali brings the same joy to households; homes lit with diyas and hearts filled with devotion. But in 2025, a rare celestial twist has left many wondering: Is Diwali on October 20 or 21? Devotees are confused about the correct day to worship Maa Lakshmi and celebrate the festival of lights. Diwali 2025 date in India(Freepik)

According to an astrologer, the confusion this year is not accidental but part of a cosmic play, shaped by planetary movements.

Astrologer Sidhharrth S Kumaar of NumroVani explained why the mix-up occurred this year. He said, "Let me try to explain the rationale behind the confusion: The reason for the confusion is that the current planetary transits are not very promising on a global level. If people continue to make mistakes, how can nature deliver justice? It is the way of nature to allow humankind to fall into the illusion of mistakes, and then bring about justice."

The astrologer explained that the key reason behind the uncertainty lies in the Amavasya Tithi—the new moon day, which is central to Diwali celebrations. This year, the Amavasya falls across both October 20 and 21. To be precise, it begins at 3:44 PM on October 20 and ends at 5:54 PM on October 21, 2025. Because of this overlap, different cities will observe Diwali on different dates.

Kumaar further said, “Cities where the sunset occurs on or before 5:30 PM should celebrate on October 21. Cities where the sunset occurs after 5:30 PM should celebrate on October 20.”

2025 Diwali Puja Muhurat, according to Drik Panchang

Lakshmi Puja on Monday, October 20, 2025

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat - 07:08 PM to 08:18 PM

Duration: 1 hour 11 minutes

Pradosh Kaal - 05:46 PM to 08:18 PM

Vrishabha Kaal - 07:08 PM to 09:03 PM

Citywise Lakshmi Puja timing: