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    Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran's FY26 pay rises to ₹158.7 crore, reveals company's annual report

    N Chandrasekaran's pay increased from 155.81 crore a year earlier, as per the company's annual report.

    Published on: Jul 29, 2026, 11:41:54 IST
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    Tata Sons executive chairman N Chandrasekaran received total remuneration of 158.66 crore in the year ended March 31, 2026, up from 155.81 crore a year earlier, according to the holding company's annual report.

    Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, pay increased to ₹158.7 crore, as per the company's annual report. (ANI)
    Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, pay increased to ₹158.7 crore, as per the company's annual report. (ANI)

    The compensation is the highest that Chandrasekaran has received since Tata Sons began disclosing executive remuneration in fiscal 2022. Over the past five years, he has earned a cumulative 671.4 crore.

    His FY26 remuneration comprised salary and other benefits of 17.97 crore, up 18 per cent from 15.12 crore in the previous fiscal, and a profit-linked commission of 140.69 crore, unchanged from FY25.

    While his fixed pay has risen over the past five years, the bulk of Chandrasekaran's remuneration has come from commissions, which have increased alongside Tata Sons' profitability.

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    His commission rose from 94 crore in FY22 to 100 crore in FY23 and 121.5 crore in FY24 before increasing to 140.69 crore in FY25, where it remained in FY26.

    While the commission remains unchanged from the previous year, the salary and other benefits are up from 15.12 crore in 2024-25. The 2024-25 salary and other benefits were higher than the 13.82 crore earnings of the previous year and 13 crore in 2022-23. This was 14.61 crore in 2021-22.

    The remuneration places Chandrasekaran among India's highest-paid corporate executives.

    HCLTech Chief Executive C Vijayakumar received 176 crore in FY26, while Persistent Systems CEO Sandeep Kalra earned 148 crore in FY25. Hero MotoCorp Executive Chairman Pawan Munjal received 122 crore in FY26, the highest remuneration among Indian auto company executives.

    Chandrasekaran is due to face shareholders at Tata Sons' annual general meeting on August 18, where he will retire by rotation and seek approval to continue as a director. His current five-year term as Chairman runs until February 2027.

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    Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director Saurabh Agrawal was the second-highest-paid executive at Tata Sons, receiving 33.69 crore in FY26, including 26 crore in commission.

    The remaining seven board members did not receive remuneration apart from sitting fees. Director Venu Srinivasan continued to forgo commission from the company, in line with his practice since joining the Tata Sons board, the annual report said.

    At the aggregate level, the revenue of the Tata Group grew by 7.8 per cent to 16,24,030 crore in FY26, while net profits grew 51.9 per cent to 1,70,525 crore. Revenue is 2.1x, and profits are 5.4x their FY20 levels, Chandrasekaran said in the latest annual report.

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    Tata Sons, which holds between 25 per cent to 73 per cent in various listed companies of the conglomerate, saw profit rise 22 per cent to 32,000 crore while revenue was up 9 per cent at 42,000 crore.

    Its board of directors have recommended a dividend of 1,10,717 (previous year: 64,900) per share. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders, would involve a cash outflow of 4,474.58 crore (previous year: 2,622.91 crore).

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    Home/Business/Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran's FY26 Pay Rises To ₹158.7 Crore, Reveals Company's Annual Report
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