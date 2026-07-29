From assistant to agent: Google brings Gemini Spark personal AI agent to India

Google is embarking on a fundamental pivot for its consumer artificial intelligence (AI) strategy, in India. The launch of the Gemini Spark agentic AI tool in the country marks a clear evolution from a ‘reactive assistant’ to a ‘proactive agent’. Till now, the dominant method for consumer AI usage included a typical chat interface, or utility within apps such as photo editors. With Gemini Spark, the promise is more about running persistent tasks in the background, linking across multiple connected ecosystem pieces including Gmail, Docs and Calendar. Google confirms that Gemini Spark is underlined by the Gemini 3.6 Flash model and the Google Antigravity harness. (Official photo)

“Driven by personal intelligence, this means that it seamlessly bridges with your favourite apps like calendar, Gmail, and Drive to help you complete tasks with information that is relevant to only you,” says Adam Coimbra, Director, Product Management for Gemini, in a briefing of which HT was part.

Four key pillars define Google’s vision of agentic AI—background effort to monitor and execute tasks, leveraging Personal Intelligence to connect the dots across aa user’s Google Workspace and connected third-party apps to take context-aware actions, can handle complex coordination required in certain tasks, and will pause to explicitly ask for approval for potentially sensitive or high risk actions.

Google confirms that Gemini Spark is underlined by the Gemini 3.6 Flash model and the Google Antigravity harness, which allows it to perform long horizon tasks.

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“What’s really exciting about Gemini Spark is it goes beyond these sort of daily or weekly schedules to something that starts to be truly proactive. What I mean by proactive is that it anticipates what your needs are. You can tell it to keep track of what’s going on with a project, and it’ll automatically understand. It’ll wake itself up, maybe even every hour or whenever you get an email about a certain topic. And then start working, looking and see what’s going on about that project,” explains Coimbra.

“If you use Google Chat, it can see what people are chatting about in different chat rooms and pull together an update for you, or even update a file. It could track everything that’s going on and maintain a tracker for you in a Google Sheet,” he adds.

Industry forecasts suggest that the AI agents market to grow exponentially, projecting a rise driven heavily by demands for workflow automation. Grand View Research assesses that the global AI agents market size was valued at $7.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to $10.9 billion in 2026 and to $182.9 billion by 2033. MarkNtel Advisors has similarly valued the global AI agent market at $7.6 billion in 2025, with a projection to grow to $110.5 billion by 2032.

This growth is being driven by rising enterprise demand for workflow automation and autonomous decision-making—and remains to be seen how much of the higher end consumer market contributes to this trajectory.

As the India rollout of Gemini Spark gets underway, Google confirms that it’ll be available to Google AI Pro subscribers as well, and not just Google AI Ultra subscribers, as was the case with availability in certain regions thus far. The Google AI Pro (5TB) plan costs ₹1,950 per month while the Google AI Pro (10TB) will cost ₹3,250 per month. There are two variants of the Google AI Ultra plans as well, with the 20TB storage option priced at ₹6,500 per month and the 30TB storage variant and higher usage tokens, costs ₹19,500 per month. Gemini spark, for now, remains outside the scope of the more affordable Google AI Plus plans.

Spark, which for now is available for the Google AI Pro and Ultra subscription tiers, represent a premium pricing model. In India, this would indicate Google is initially targeting a limited set of users such as home offices, enterprise users, founders, and power users who may try to directly monetise tasks using the agent. A broader consumer adoption curve will depend on whether Google eventually democratises access to lower subscription tiers.