Behind Vijay govt's move to withdraw order barring students from joining Left, CJP-like protests: 'Democratic win'

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday withdrew a controversial circular directing that students be prevented from participating in protests of Leftist groups and parties, including the Cockroach Janta Party, after it sparked a row. File photo of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister S. Joseph Vijay. The Tamil Nadu govt on Wednesday rolled back the order against students joining CJP-like protests. (@CMOTamilnadu X)

In the circular, the commissioner of collegiate education directed college principals on Saturday to initiate interdepartmental coordination and integrated action with the school education and higher education departments, police, and district administrations to prevent students from participating in protests. It asked for immediate details of the action taken. On Wednesday, the directorate said the circular has been withdrawn.

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s student wing, called the withdrawal of the circular a victory for democratic rights of students. “This victory is not just a win for SFI’s protest. It is a democratic victory demonstrating that if students unite and raise their voice for their rights, they can question the government,” said SFI’s Tamil Nadu chief C Mrithula. “We will not let students’ voices be suppressed. We will continue to fight for democratic rights.”

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) chief Anbumani Ramadoss condemned the Tamil Nadu government’s attempt to curtail the democratic rights of students fighting for justice. “Education and social justice determine the future of students. If either is adversely affected, it is the duty of the students to protest against it.”

He said the government’s responsibility is to ensure that such protests do not lead to any law-and-order problems. Ramadoss said it cannot prevent students from participating in them. “Attempting to stop students from participating in protests is an infringement of their democratic rights,” he said.

He referred to school education minister A Rajmohan’s participation in a student protest against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test in Chennai. “On the one hand, the minister himself expresses support for protests. On the other, the government is preventing students from participating in protests. What kind of double standards are these?”

Ramadoss said student movements brought about changes in India and countries across the world. He demanded students must be allowed to conduct peaceful and democratic protests.