Navratri 2025: How Maa Durga's Gaman Vaahan affects your zodiac sign

Navratri is one of the most awaited festivals, celebrated with devotion and joy to mark the homecoming of Maa Durga. Beyond the rituals and celebrations, Navratri also carries deep cosmic messages for humanity. One such message is revealed through the Aagman (arrival) and Gaman (departure) Vaahan (vehicle) of Maa Durga.

As mentioned in the scriptures, Maa Durga will depart on Nar (human) Vaahan in 2025. According to astrologer Sidhharrth S Kumaar of NumroVani, this symbolism carries a powerful message for all zodiac signs.

The spiritual meaning of Nar Vaahan

The Nar Vaahan reminds us that humankind's responsibility is greater this year. Humanity will be tested in terms of patience, resilience, and choices. This cosmic sign encourages us to embrace change, work for progress, and maintain harmony. At the same time, it warns us that careless or selfish actions could lead to imbalance and unrest.

Here’s what Maa Durga’s Gaman Vaahan means for each zodiac sign in 2025, according to Kumaar:

This year teaches you leadership with responsibility. Avoid impulsive decisions and lead with clarity. Take up community projects and help others. True courage lies in guiding wisely, not fighting unnecessarily.

Stability and responsibility are your themes. Focus on financial discipline, family care, and health. Save, invest smartly, and set family goals. Maa Durga blesses you when you nurture your loved ones.

Your words hold power this year. Use your voice to heal, teach, and inspire instead of gossip or criticism. Writing, speaking, or teaching will open new doors of growth.

Home and emotional care are highlighted. Support your family and strengthen your bonds. Your kindness and nurturing nature will bring blessings.

This year will test your humility. True leadership is about lifting others up, not dominating them. Mentor the younger ones and embrace inclusive decision-making.

Healing and problem-solving guide you this year. Use your discipline and skills to help others. Teaching, planning, and attention to detail will honor Maa Durga.

Balance and justice are your key lessons. Work on resolving conflicts peacefully and make fair decisions at work and home. Be the peacemaker and mediator.

Transformation is on your path. Channel your energy toward building rather than destroying. Let go of toxic ties and embrace spiritual or meaningful goals.

Guided by Jupiter, this is a year for sharing wisdom. Learn, teach, or spread knowledge. Spiritual journeys, study, and honest teaching will align you with divine energy.

Focus on responsibility towards your community. Hard work and long-term goals will bring success. Your growth will be measured by how much you contribute to others.

Innovation and kindness shape your journey. Use your ideas to create projects that benefit society. Balance intellect with compassion to fulfil Maa Durga’s wish of service.

Faith and service define your year. Engage in prayer, charity, or selfless help. By loving and letting go, you will feel Maa Durga’s energy guiding you.