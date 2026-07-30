Boat operations suspended in Varanasi amid rising Ganga levels

Operation of boats was suspended in Varanasi on Thursday in view of the rising Ganga water level, police said. Several boats were seen anchored at Dashashwamedh Ghat, Maa Sheetla Ghat and other adjoining ghats. (HT Photo)

Assistant commissioner of police (Dashashwamedh) Atul Anjan Tripathi said the safety and security of pilgrims and tourists was the administration’s top priority. Keeping this in view, boat operations were suspended as the Ganga’s water level continued to rise.

According to the Central Water Commission, the Ganga was flowing at 61.84 metres in Varanasi and rising at the rate of 10 mm per hour. The warning level is 70.262 metres, while the danger mark is 71.262 metres.

A water police officer, along with a team of policemen, boarded a boat and used loudhailers to direct boatmen to stop ferrying passengers and immediately anchor their boats at the ghats.

Boatman Shambhu Manjhi said they had anchored their boats along the ghats following the administration’s instructions.

Several boats were seen anchored at Dashashwamedh Ghat, Maa Sheetla Ghat and other adjoining ghats. Boats were also anchored at Assi Ghat and nearby ghats.

Many tourists returned disappointed after being unable to take a boat ride.

The rising water level has submerged the steps of several ghats, disrupting connectivity between them.

On an average, more than 1,400 boats, including small, medium-sized and large vessels, operate on the Ganga in Varanasi. Boat rides offering panoramic views of the city’s iconic ghats are a major attraction for tourists, while the services also provide a livelihood to thousands of boatmen.