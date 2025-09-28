Navratri is when we welcome Maa Durga’s divine energy into our lives. It is not just about devotion, but also about cleansing our minds, hearts, and the spaces we live in. Our home is more than just walls and décor; it is an energy zone that influences our thoughts, emotions, and overall well-being. This auspicious period gives us the chance to reset our home’s energy and invite positivity. Navratri 2025: 7 rituals to reset your home's energy during Durga Puja(Freepik)

ALSO READ: Durga Ashtami 2025: These zodiac signs will be blessed with luck and prosperity

Astrologer Sidhharrth S Kumaar of NumroVani explains that Navratri is especially powerful for enhancing your home’s vibrations, and this year, it carries a unique significance because:

Most days this year are Sandhi Days, where the lunar phase shifts at sunrise and midnight.

Due to tithi vridhi (an extension of lunar days), the festival will last 10 days instead of 9.

Saturn will be retrograde in Pisces (a Jupiter-ruled sign) and aligned with Neptune.

Maa Durga’s vehicle this year is a human (Nar), which is considered highly symbolic.

Venus and Ketu will form a conjunction in Leo, a sign ruled by the Sun.

With these rare alignments and the extended Navratri, 2025 offers the perfect window to cleanse your home’s energy and welcome divine blessings.

Here are seven simple rituals you can follow this Navratri to purify and energize your home:

ALSO READ: Navratri 2025: Astrologer reveals the most powerful ritual to follow during the 9-day fast

Space cleansing

Mop your floors with water mixed with rock salt, alum, and cinnamon powder. This neutralizes the ill effects of Rahu-Ketu and removes negative energies or evil eye. On Dussehra, make a red vermillion Swastik on your main door for added protection.

Bell and Conch sound ritual

Every evening, within an hour of sunset, ring a brass bell and blow a conch shell in every corner of your home for at least 90 seconds. This ritual attracts the blessings of Mercury and Jupiter, ensuring harmony and financial growth.

Diya at the main door and the south direction

Light two diyas with ghee or sesame oil at your main entrance (one on each side) and one diya in the south corner of your home. Place at least three grains beneath each diya. This invites the blessings of the Sun and Saturn, heals karmic blockages, and attracts ancestral grace.

Air cleansing

Burn camphor, frankincense (lohabaan), guggul, and loban in the evening. Let the fumes reach every corner of your home. This energizes Saturn’s influence and brings growth in career and business.

Flowers in the northeast direction

Place a mix of fresh yellow, white, and red flowers daily in a silver or brass bowl (glass can also be used if not available) in the northeast corner of your house. This ritual strengthens Jupiter and Venus energies, promoting health, wealth, and harmony.

Burn bay leaves

Burn bay leaves, yellow mustard seeds, cloves, and camphor. Let the aroma spread throughout your home. This balances Mars and Saturn, promoting calmness, better communication, and peace among family members.

ALSO READ: Navratri colours 2025: Complete list of 9 colours of Navratri, their significance and goddess to worship each day

Seven-grain offering

On Navami, take seven grains: wheat, rice, black gram, moong, barley, sesame, and maize, and place them on a red cloth in the northeast or near your home temple. After Navratri, donate them to someone in need. This simple act balances all nine planetary energies.